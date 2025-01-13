Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru allies to be vetted tommorow before Wetangula-led committee

First on the list is former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, nominated for the agriculture portfolio whose vetting will begin at midday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – Three former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies are set to be vetted for Cabinet positions by the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on Tuesday.

At 3:00pm, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, nominated by President William Ruto for the ICT docket, will face the committee. 

The vetting will conclude at 5:00pm with former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Ruto’s pick for Trade.

The committee of appointment which Speaker Wetangula chairs is set to conduct vetting on the three nominees on Tuesday next week before retreating to write the report and finally tabling it before a special sitting on Thursday.

MPs will vote on their suitability, which is set to pave the way for their formal appointment.

The three nominees’ appointment is expected to pacify the Mt Kenya region following the impeachment of Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The National Assembly Labour Committee Eric Muchangi-led committee will also table the report on the vetting of eight individuals to the Public Service Commission (PSC) in preparation for key vacancies expected in January and April 2025.

The House team conducted vetting last week to fill the vacancy in the office of the Vice-Chairperson and six other members.

President Ruto nominated former IEBC commissioner Boya Molu as a member of the Public Service Commission.

Molu was among the IEBC commissioners who stood with the former chairperson of the electoral agency Wafula Chebukati during the standoff over the 2022 presidential results.

The President also nominated former public service principal secretary Mary Kimonye as vice-chairperson of the commission and former NTSA boss Francis Meja as a member of the influential commission.

Others nominated to the commission are Harun Maalim Hassan, representing Persons with Disabilities (PWDs); Mwanamaka Amani Mabruki, CBS; Irene Cherotich Asienga; Francis Otieno Owino and Joan Andisi Machayo.

Additionally, the committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations chaired by Belgut MP Nelson Koech is scheduled to table a report on the vetting of nominees for ambassadorial, high commissioner, and diplomatic representative positions on Friday.

Among the nominees is Andrew Karanja, the immediate former Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, who has been nominated as Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil.

Former CS Ababu Namwamba, the former Sports Cabinet Secretary, has been nominated as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi.

Former Deputy Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow, who was nominated as Consul-General to Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

