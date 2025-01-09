Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Everline Nabalyo Loice, alias Eva, was charged alongside an accomplice who remains at large/DCI

County News

Ugandan nanny arraigned for violent robbery in Nairobi

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the suspect was armed with a hammer, which she allegedly used while committing the robbery.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 — A Ugandan house help accused of stealing from her employer in Nairobi’s Eastleigh estate has been arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts on two robbery charges, including the theft of gold.

Everline Nabalyo Loice, alias Eva, was charged alongside an accomplice who remains at large.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The charges include violently robbing Hakimo Muhidin Ali of a mobile phone valued at Sh30,000.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the suspect was armed with a hammer, which she allegedly used while committing the robbery.

“Nabalyo, who was arrested in Kariokor, Nairobi, while attempting to board a Kampala-bound bus, was also charged—jointly with another suspect not before the court—with stealing a laptop worth Sh110,000 and 22 grams of gold valued at Sh210,000,” the ODPP said in a statement.

The stolen items belonged to Abdirazak Jamaa Ali. The prosecution successfully opposed Nabalyo’s release on bond, arguing that she is a foreign national and a flight risk.

They also informed the court that the suspect had been on the run since the alleged offense took place in November 2024.

The court set the hearing of the case for March 2025.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ogamba to announce 2024 KCSE results

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba is expected to announce the results for the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education...

2 hours ago

CITY HALL

Nairobi County Achieves First Qualified Audit Opinion, Marking Milestone in Financial Management

This is the first time Nairobi County has received a qualified opinion, signaling significant progress in its public financial management practices.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to build more dams to support farming in the North Rift

UASIN GISHU, Kenya, Jan 8 – Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa said the region’s agriculture potential is yet to be fully exploited due to...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Health Ministry allays fears of HPMV flu in Kenya

The Health Ministry clarified that HMPV is not new and has been documented as a circulating pathogen contributing to respiratory illnesses in Kenya.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cabinet nominees to know fate next Thursday as Wetangula gazzettes special sitting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – The National Assembly it set to vote on President William Ruto’s new cabinet nominees on Thursday next week after...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mahama says Ghana open for trade during inauguration attended by Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – President William Ruto was among several African leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Ghana’s new President John Dramani...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kingi declines Senator Methu’s request for special sitting to deliberate on abductions

In a letter addressed to Senator Methu, Kingi stated that the letter failed to meet the requisite threshold of the house standing orders.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt targeting Sh80bn GDP Boost in Blue Economy investments by 2026 – DP Kindiki

Kindiki emphasized the critical role of the blue economy in achieving the Kenya Kwanza Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) Plan.

2 days ago