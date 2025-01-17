Ugandan general returns to X to ‘shake up the world’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, has reactivated his X account barely a week after he quit the social media platform, citing renewed focus on his military duties.

“I’m back!” Gen Kainerugaba posted on his verified account @mkainerugaba that has quickly amassed hundreds of followers.

He came back in his characteristic style with a series of controversial posts, threatening to “shake up this world!”.

The 50-year-old army general has become increasingly involved in the political arena, in breach of military protocol, reigniting debates about his ambitions to succeed his father, who has been in power since 1986.

Critics have taken a swipe at the general over the statements he has made on social media, which touched on subjects considered taboo for a serving soldier.

He recently sparked anger with a tweet in which he threatened to behead the country’s leading opposition figure, Bobi Wine.

Announcing his return on the micro-blogging platform on Thursday, Gen Kainerugaba ordered Uganda’s security agencies to arrest on the spot any opposition figure found wearing anything that resembles the country’s military uniform.

“And those who do not respect this order…have their own problems,” added the general, who heads Uganda’s land forces.

He also threatened to deport an unnamed US diplomat, citing his reported failure to “salute” the general.

“My only problem is the US Defense Attachè. If I find him anywhere…and he doesn’t stand up and salute me… I will arrest him on the spot!!

The general also wondered what the BBC “said about me”, referring to the corporation’s reporting of his announcement to quit X last week.

This is the second time Gen Kainerugaba has quit and then returned to the social media platform in three years.

He first left in 2022 but returned days later and continued his social media outburst, which have previously sparked diplomatic tensions.

In October that year, he made headlines after he posted a series of tweets threatening to invade neighbouring Kenya, a comment that forced his father to step in and apologise.

Gen Kainerugaba’s recent post threatening to “cut off” the head of Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, drew widespread condemnation in the country.

Although the general apologised about the post which he described as a joke, Bobi Wine said he could not take such threats lightly.

The Ugandan government downplayed the post, with a spokesperson describing Gen Kainerugaba’s social media statements as “casual” remarks that should not be interpreted as reflecting official policy.

Gen Kainerugaba is widely believed to be the heir apparent to his father, who has governed Uganda since 1986, although Museveni has denied that he is grooming him for the presidency.

His X account currently has more than 1,000 followers. The old account had amassed over a million followers.

In his return message, he urged his supporters to follow him back.

“I want all my people back. Bring them all back!”