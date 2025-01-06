Uganda Law Council grants Practicing Certificate to Karua to represent Besigye at Court Martial

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – The Uganda Law Council has granted a Practicing Certificate to Martha Karua to represent Kizza Besigye at a Court Martial Tuesday following his controversial arrest in Kenya.

It was a unanimous decision by the council members to allow Karua’s appeal, which she filed before the Law Society President, Isaac Ssemakadde.

The meeting, chaired by Court of Appeal Justice Irene Mulyagonja, was held with no journalists allowed.

Karua is the lead counsel in Besigye’s case following his alleged abduction in Kenya and was later court-martialled in Uganda, alongside his friend Lutale.

The development comes barely a month after the Uganda Law Council denied her a practice license.

About The Author