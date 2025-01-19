UDA, ANC merger was to help President Ruto unite Kenya: Mudavadi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi now says the merger between the Amani National Congress (ANC) and President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was to help him unite the nation.

Speaking during an interdenominational prayer session in Bungoma, Mudavadi urged all Kenyans to support him fully.

The merger, announced on Friday at State House, Nairobi, was witnessed by Ruto and Mudavadi, who previously led ANC before joining the Kenya Kwanza government in 2022.

UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire confirmed that Lamu Governor Issa Timamy, who took over ANC’s leadership after Mudavadi’s transition, will now serve as one of UDA’s deputy party leaders alongside Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Former ANC Chairperson Kelvin Lunani has been appointed UDA’s vice-chair, while ANC Secretary-General Omboko Milemba, who is also the MP for Emuhaya, will assume the role of deputy secretary-general in the newly consolidated party.

Mbarire acknowledged the challenges encountered during the merger process, stating that Deputy President Kithure Kindiki played a key role in resolving outstanding issues after assuming his position as UDA’s deputy party leader.

“We are extremely happy as UDA that this process, which faced hurdles and delays, has finally come to completion,” she said.

She added that former ANC officials will be integrated into UDA’s leadership and secretariat, while ANC’s structures and organs will be absorbed into the party.

The UDA leadership has outlined post-merger initiatives, including harmonizing core values, rebranding, and launching membership recruitment drives. Mbarire emphasized that all pre-merger coalition agreements within the Kenya Kwanza Coalition have been incorporated into the new political framework to ensure continuity.

“The new party will focus on inclusivity, democracy, and building a strong political movement that transcends governments,” she said.