Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA, ANC merger was to help President Ruto unite Kenya: Mudavadi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi now says the merger between the Amani National Congress (ANC) and President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was to help him unite the nation.

Speaking during an interdenominational prayer session in Bungoma, Mudavadi urged all Kenyans to support him fully.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The merger, announced on Friday at State House, Nairobi, was witnessed by Ruto and Mudavadi, who previously led ANC before joining the Kenya Kwanza government in 2022.

UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire confirmed that Lamu Governor Issa Timamy, who took over ANC’s leadership after Mudavadi’s transition, will now serve as one of UDA’s deputy party leaders alongside Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Former ANC Chairperson Kelvin Lunani has been appointed UDA’s vice-chair, while ANC Secretary-General Omboko Milemba, who is also the MP for Emuhaya, will assume the role of deputy secretary-general in the newly consolidated party.

Mbarire acknowledged the challenges encountered during the merger process, stating that Deputy President Kithure Kindiki played a key role in resolving outstanding issues after assuming his position as UDA’s deputy party leader.

“We are extremely happy as UDA that this process, which faced hurdles and delays, has finally come to completion,” she said.

She added that former ANC officials will be integrated into UDA’s leadership and secretariat, while ANC’s structures and organs will be absorbed into the party.

The UDA leadership has outlined post-merger initiatives, including harmonizing core values, rebranding, and launching membership recruitment drives. Mbarire emphasized that all pre-merger coalition agreements within the Kenya Kwanza Coalition have been incorporated into the new political framework to ensure continuity.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The new party will focus on inclusivity, democracy, and building a strong political movement that transcends governments,” she said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Third contingent of 200 police officers arrives in Haiti

The mandate of the officers in Haiti is to protect civilians, uphold public order, and assist in the reform and fortification of regional law...

7 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua accuses govt of Nyeri chaos after Maina Njenga disrupted prayer session

In his X account, the former DP accused the government of causing unwarranted chaos during the event at the Kamukunji stadium in Nyeri.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Narok East MP Aramat holds peace meeting with Duka Moja residents

The meeting addressed issues that led to the protest that occurred last week on Friday along the Narok Highway.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga storms Dorcas Gachagua’s prayer meeting in Nyeri

Njenga was accompanied by a group of youths forcing speakers at the podium to cut short their speeches.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPSC cautions public against attacking police officers after Narok incident

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has cautioned Kenyans against attacking law enforcement officers following an incident where a...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer loses hand in violent Narok protest over livestock deaths

According to witnesses, residents chased the officer as he fled, beating him with clubs and machetes before chopping off his hand.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale urges leaders to guide youth away from violence and civil disobedience

Speaking at the Garissa High School on Saturday, Duale urged leaders to refrain from propagating acts of violence to the youth.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Housing Ministry working on regulations to anchor private partnership into the affordable housing law

State department of housing and urban development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, stated that the law will allow the government to build affordable houses on...

23 hours ago