Trump’s election win Certified, four years after Capitol riot

Jan 7 – Four years to the day after a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters violently besieged the US Capitol, Congress formally certified the incoming president’s re-election in a special session.

Vice-President Kamala Harris, who Trump defeated in the 2024 election, presided over the event as required by the US Constitution.

But the shadow of 6 January 2021 lingered over Monday’s proceedings, despite Trump and his allies’ campaign to recast the attack as a “day of love.”

Heavy security was in place in Washington DC, and current President Joe Biden vowed there would be no repeat of the violence four years ago.

Trump celebrated the moment on Truth Social, writing: “Congress certifies our great election victory today – a big moment in history.”

The day was extraordinary in its normalcy, given the chaos of four years before. Harris stood at the front of the US House chamber with a sombre expression as lawmakers read out each state’s election results before formally declaring their authenticity.

Though the results declared Trump the victor, Harris received a standing ovation from the Democratic side of the chamber when she read out her own electoral vote tally.

Vice-president-elect JD Vance was in attendance. Seated directly next to him was Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, one of the few remaining Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in an impeachment trial stemming from the riot – that vote ultimately failed and Trump was acquitted.

Earlier, House Speaker Mike Johnson had promised to go ahead with the certification in spite of the inclement weather, telling Fox News: “Whether we’re in a blizzard or not, we’re going to be in that chamber making sure this is done.”

Harris, meanwhile, vowed to “perform my constitutional duty as Vice President to certify the results of the 2024 election”.

“This duty is a sacred obligation – one I will uphold guided by love of country, loyalty to our Constitution, and unwavering faith in the American people,” she said in a video statement.

Ordinarily there would be little need to remark on such procedures. The US Constitution requires the certification of a presidential election on 6 January, and for the vice-president to oversee the vote.

But last time the US Congress gathered to certify the election of a US president, the vote was delayed for several hours because rioters, animated by a false belief that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, smashed through windows, beat their way through lines of police officers, crashed the US House chamber, and ransacked the office of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others.

In a speech in Washington DC that day, before the violence broke out, Trump told a crowd to “fight like hell” but also asked them to “peacefully” make their voices heard.

Lawmakers, including Republicans, were forced to take cover in the basement and Capitol staffers hid wherever they could find shelter. Then-Vice-President Mike Pence was whisked into hiding as rioters erected a gallows on the Capitol grounds and called for his hanging because he refused to inaccurately certify the results in Trump’s favour.

