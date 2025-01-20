Trump Sworn in for Historic Second Term, Unveils Sweeping Policy Agenda

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jan 20 – Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th U.S. president on Monday, marking a historic second term with a pledge to swiftly enact executive orders on immigration and cultural policies.

Taking the oath of office beneath the Capitol Rotunda—indoors for the first time in decades due to freezing temperatures—Trump placed his hand on a Bible given to him by his mother.

In a rare display of tradition, outgoing President Joe Biden accompanied Trump to the Capitol after hosting a ceremonial tea at the White House. “Welcome home,” Biden said as he and First Lady Jill Biden greeted Trump and his wife, Melania, at the presidential residence.

Unlike his 2017 inauguration, where he was a political outsider, Trump, 78, now returns to the White House backed by America’s elite. Among those in attendance were business magnates Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Sundar Pichai, seated alongside Trump’s family and cabinet. Musk, who contributed $250 million to Trump’s campaign and advocates for far-right policies on his platform X, is expected to spearhead cost-cutting initiatives in the administration.

Biden, aiming to restore traditions disrupted in 2021 when Trump refused to attend his inauguration, was joined at the ceremony by former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. While former First Ladies Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush attended, Michelle Obama was notably absent. Unusually for a U.S. inauguration, international figures such as Argentina’s President Javier Milei and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were present.

Aggressive Policy Moves

Trump wasted no time launching his nationalist agenda, signing around 100 executive orders aimed at reversing Biden’s policies. Key among them is a declaration of a national emergency at the Mexico border, empowering the U.S. military to play a central role in immigration enforcement and ending birthright citizenship. Deportations of undocumented migrants are set to begin immediately.

He also signed an order mandating the U.S. government to recognize only two biological sexes and eliminating federal diversity programs. These moves came just a day after he promised a “brand new day” and an end to “four years of American decline.”

A Controversial Transition

In his final hours as president, Biden issued preemptive pardons for his brothers and sister, shielding them from potential legal battles. He also pardoned former COVID-19 advisor Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley, and members of the House committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Before leaving, Biden reinstated the tradition of writing a letter to his successor, though he declined to disclose its contents.

At 78, Trump replaces Biden as the oldest president to be sworn in. He also becomes the second U.S. president to return to power after losing re-election, following Grover Cleveland in 1893. However, he is the first to do so with a criminal record, linked to hush money payments during his 2016 campaign—though more serious charges against him were dropped post-election.

Global Repercussions

Trump’s return to power has sent shockwaves worldwide. His administration is expected to impose sweeping tariffs, challenge international norms, and reevaluate U.S. support for Ukraine. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Trump ahead of the inauguration, signaling openness to talks on the Ukraine conflict and expressing hope for a resolution that ensures “lasting peace.”