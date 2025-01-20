Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Donald Trump was sworn in for a historic second term on January 20, 2025.

Top stories

Trump Sworn in for Historic Second Term, Unveils Sweeping Policy Agenda

Among those in attendance were business magnates Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Sundar Pichai, seated alongside Trump’s family and cabinet. Musk, who contributed $250 million to Trump’s campaign and advocates for far-right policies on his platform X, is expected to spearhead cost-cutting initiatives in the administration.

Published

Jan 20 – Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th U.S. president on Monday, marking a historic second term with a pledge to swiftly enact executive orders on immigration and cultural policies.

Taking the oath of office beneath the Capitol Rotunda—indoors for the first time in decades due to freezing temperatures—Trump placed his hand on a Bible given to him by his mother.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a rare display of tradition, outgoing President Joe Biden accompanied Trump to the Capitol after hosting a ceremonial tea at the White House. “Welcome home,” Biden said as he and First Lady Jill Biden greeted Trump and his wife, Melania, at the presidential residence.

Unlike his 2017 inauguration, where he was a political outsider, Trump, 78, now returns to the White House backed by America’s elite. Among those in attendance were business magnates Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Sundar Pichai, seated alongside Trump’s family and cabinet. Musk, who contributed $250 million to Trump’s campaign and advocates for far-right policies on his platform X, is expected to spearhead cost-cutting initiatives in the administration.

Biden, aiming to restore traditions disrupted in 2021 when Trump refused to attend his inauguration, was joined at the ceremony by former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. While former First Ladies Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush attended, Michelle Obama was notably absent. Unusually for a U.S. inauguration, international figures such as Argentina’s President Javier Milei and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were present.

Aggressive Policy Moves

Trump wasted no time launching his nationalist agenda, signing around 100 executive orders aimed at reversing Biden’s policies. Key among them is a declaration of a national emergency at the Mexico border, empowering the U.S. military to play a central role in immigration enforcement and ending birthright citizenship. Deportations of undocumented migrants are set to begin immediately.

He also signed an order mandating the U.S. government to recognize only two biological sexes and eliminating federal diversity programs. These moves came just a day after he promised a “brand new day” and an end to “four years of American decline.”

A Controversial Transition

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In his final hours as president, Biden issued preemptive pardons for his brothers and sister, shielding them from potential legal battles. He also pardoned former COVID-19 advisor Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley, and members of the House committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Before leaving, Biden reinstated the tradition of writing a letter to his successor, though he declined to disclose its contents.

At 78, Trump replaces Biden as the oldest president to be sworn in. He also becomes the second U.S. president to return to power after losing re-election, following Grover Cleveland in 1893. However, he is the first to do so with a criminal record, linked to hush money payments during his 2016 campaign—though more serious charges against him were dropped post-election.

Global Repercussions

Trump’s return to power has sent shockwaves worldwide. His administration is expected to impose sweeping tariffs, challenge international norms, and reevaluate U.S. support for Ukraine. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Trump ahead of the inauguration, signaling openness to talks on the Ukraine conflict and expressing hope for a resolution that ensures “lasting peace.”

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

Biden issues pre-emptive pardons for Fauci and Jan 6 riot committee

Trump, who will be inaugurated later on Monday, has suggested he would take action against those who tried to hold him accountable for an...

5 hours ago

World

Trump plan to deport migrants a ‘disgrace’, says Pope

Francis said that if the plans went ahead, Trump would make "poor wretches that don't have anything foot the bill".

5 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Global Fight Against Climate Change at Stake as Trump Begins Second Term

While some investors hope Trump’s pro-business agenda will boost American companies, his "Make America Great Again" rhetoric has reignited fears of trade wars and...

12 hours ago

World

Trump promises blizzard of executive orders on first day of presidency

He is expected to sign more than 200 executive actions on Monday. This would include executive orders, which are legally-binding, and other presidential directives...

12 hours ago

World

Trump says he will ‘most likely’ give TikTok 90-day reprieve from ban

Trump told NBC News an announcement on the matter would probably come on Monday once he takes office.

1 day ago

Top stories

TikTok goes offline in the US hours before ban due to come in

A message appearing on the app for US users said a law banning TikTok had been enacted, meaning "you can't use TikTok for now".

1 day ago

World

Trump illegal migrant raids to start on day one, US media report

The operations - threatened by Donald Trump's "border tsar" Tom Homan - could begin in Chicago, a city with a large migrant population, as...

2 days ago

World

TikTok says it will ‘go dark’ on Sunday without US government action

TikTok challenged the law, arguing it violates free speech protections for its 170 million users in the country.

2 days ago