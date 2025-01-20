Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Trump plan to deport migrants a ‘disgrace’, says Pope

Francis said that if the plans went ahead, Trump would make “poor wretches that don’t have anything foot the bill”.

Published

Pope Francis has said that Donald Trump’s plans to deport illegal migrants from the US would be a “disgrace” if they materialised.

Speaking to an Italian TV programme from his Vatican residence, Francis said that if the plans went ahead, Trump would make “poor wretches that don’t have anything foot the bill”.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“That’s not right. That’s not how you solve problems,” he said.

Trump has promised to begin the largest expulsion of undocumented immigrants in US history soon after he takes office.

In a message to Trump shared on Monday, Pope Francis offered him “cordial greetings” and urged him to lead a society with “no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion” and promote “peace and reconciliation among peoples”.

The Pope is known to hold the issue of migrants dear. During a public audience last August, he said that “systematically working by all means to drive away migrants” was “a grave sin”.

In 2016, before the first presidential election won by Trump, Pope Francis said “a person who thinks only about building walls… and not of building bridges, is not Christian”.

Referring to Trump’s promise to build a wall on the Mexican border to keep migrants from travelling into the US, Francis said: “I say only that this man is not Christian if he has said things like that. We must see if he said things in that way and I will give him the benefit of the doubt.”

Francis and Trump later met when Trump and his family visited Rome in 2017.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Before the US presidential election in 2024, the Pope declined to say whether people should vote for Trump or for his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, merely urging people to choose “the lesser evil” according to their conscience.

During the interview on Sunday evening, Francis also touched on the issue of migration to Europe, saying there was “a lot of cruelty” and that everyone had “the right to remain home and the right to emigrate”.

The Pope also added that some of the southern European countries that receive the most migrant arrivals “are not having any children and need manpower”.

“In some of these countries, there are entire villages that are empty. A good, well-thought out migrant policy would help countries like Italy and Spain too,” he said.

In another section of the interview, Francis was asked about the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and said he did not know why making peace was so difficult.

“I don’t know why… it’s as if there was an international drive towards self-destruction,” the Pope said.

Francis, 88, has been in the post since 2013, when he was elected to succeed Pope Benedict XVI.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Global Fight Against Climate Change at Stake as Trump Begins Second Term

While some investors hope Trump’s pro-business agenda will boost American companies, his "Make America Great Again" rhetoric has reignited fears of trade wars and...

6 hours ago

World

Trump promises blizzard of executive orders on first day of presidency

He is expected to sign more than 200 executive actions on Monday. This would include executive orders, which are legally-binding, and other presidential directives...

7 hours ago

World

Trump says he will ‘most likely’ give TikTok 90-day reprieve from ban

Trump told NBC News an announcement on the matter would probably come on Monday once he takes office.

1 day ago

World

Trump illegal migrant raids to start on day one, US media report

The operations - threatened by Donald Trump's "border tsar" Tom Homan - could begin in Chicago, a city with a large migrant population, as...

2 days ago

Top stories

Kenya Deploys 217 More Troops to Haiti as Trump Signals Continued Support for Security Mission

The deployment comes amid growing concerns over escalating gang violence in Haiti, where armed groups have overrun parts of the capital and forced thousands...

2 days ago

World

Biden warns ‘dangerous’ oligarchy taking shape in farewell address

Biden, 82, took aim at an ultra-wealthy "tech-industrial complex" which he said could wield unchecked power over Americans.

4 days ago

World

Trump avoids prison or fine in hush-money case sentencing

The sentence in the hush-money payment case means the incoming president has been spared any penalty, including jail time or a fine, but he...

January 11, 2025

World

Handshakes, smiles and stares as five presidents meet at Carter’s funeral

Vice-President Kamala Harris, who lost the presidential election to Trump in November, and her predecessors Mike Pence and Al Gore were also among the...

January 9, 2025