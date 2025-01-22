Connect with us

Donald Trump was sworn in for a historic second term on January 20, 2025.

Trump Orders Immediate End to LGBTQ Programs, Diversity Staff Placed on Leave

On his first day back in office, Trump repealed numerous executive orders promoting LGBTQ+ rights and issued new policies recognizing only two genders while ending government diversity initiatives.

Published

Jan 22 – President Donald Trump has ordered the immediate shutdown of all federal diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) programs, directing agencies to place diversity staff on paid leave.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the move, stating that all federal employees working in DEIA offices must be placed on leave by Wednesday evening. “Send a notification to all employees of DEIA offices that they are being placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately as the agency takes steps to close/end all DEIA initiatives, offices, and programs,” read a U.S. Office of Personnel Management memo posted on X. The directive requires all department and agency heads to issue notices by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Sweeping Policy Reversals

During his campaign, Trump repeatedly attacked DEI policies, arguing they discriminated against white men. His executive order ending such initiatives stated, “The Biden administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs, going by the name ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI), into virtually all aspects of the federal government, in areas ranging from airline safety to the military.”

Trump has also been a vocal critic of gender diversity, particularly transgender inclusion in sports and gender-affirming care for minors.

In front of supporters in Washington on Monday, he rescinded 78 executive orders, actions, and presidential memorandums issued by his predecessor Joe Biden. The rollback marks a significant shift in federal policy under Trump’s second administration.

