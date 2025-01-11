Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

US President Donald Trump.

World

Trump avoids prison or fine in hush-money case sentencing

The sentence in the hush-money payment case means the incoming president has been spared any penalty, including jail time or a fine, but he will still take office as the first US president with a felony conviction.

Published

Jan 11 – A judge has sentenced US President-elect Donald Trump to an “unconditional discharge,” bringing to an end the first criminal trial of a former US president.

The sentence in the hush-money payment case means the incoming president has been spared any penalty, including jail time or a fine, but he will still take office as the first US president with a felony conviction.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Never before has this court been presented with such a unique and remarkable set of circumstances,” Justice Juan Merchan said shortly before announcing the sentence, calling it a “truly extraordinary case”.

Appearing via video call from Florida and flanked by his attorney and two prominent American flags, Trump declared he was “totally innocent”.

It was the first time in this year-and-half long legal saga that Trump had uttered more than a “not guilty” or given a brief affirmative answer.

Granted the chance to speak ahead of his sentencing, Trump railed against the case for several minutes.

“This has been a very terrible experience,” he said.

He claimed there had been a “weaponisation” of the judicial system and claimed the case was brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for political reasons.

“I would like to explain that I was treated very, very unfairly, and I thank you very much,” he said, before falling silent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As Bragg watched Trump address him directly for the first time, he maintained a mostly stoic expression. He did, however, chuckle when Trump claimed Bragg had never wanted to bring the case.

After Trump had his say, Justice Merchan then took several moments to reflect on the “paradox” of the trial.

Justice Merchan noted that despite the media and political circus outside, “once the courtroom doors were closed, it was no more unique than all the other cases taking place at the same time”.

But he added that after Trump was convicted, the case took another turn when the American people elected him in November to a second presidential term.

After careful consideration, he had determined that “the only lawful sentence, without encroaching upon the highest office of the land”, was unconditional discharge – a sentence that would allow the American people a president unencumbered by pending court proceedings.

The end of a historic trial

Trump was found guilty by a New York jury of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in May 2024. His sentencing was delayed multiple times due to Supreme Court rulings and the November presidential election.

The charges stemmed from a plot to cover up a hush-money payment to an adult film star in the waning days of the 2016 election. Prosecutors argued the payment was a form of election interference aimed at keeping vital information from voters, and therefore broke the law.

In October 2016, Trump’s then-attorney, Michael Cohen, paid a woman named Stormy Daniels $130,000 (£106,000) to remain silent about a years-old alleged sexual encounter with the soon-to-be president.

After he was elected, Trump reimbursed Cohen in installments – and then falsely recorded them as legal expenses. Each of Trump’s guilty verdicts correlates to a false document related to the cover-up.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied the sexual encounter with Ms Daniels. He repeatedly claimed the case was politically motivated persecution.

The six-week trial became a legal, political and media firestorm. Larger-than-life characters like Cohen and Daniels took the stand to face questioning from Trump’s attorneys.

Trump brought a string of family members and Republican allies to court with him each day to fill the benches behind his defence table. Each day, he turned a small media pen in the hallway outside the courtroom into his personal pulpit, using the opportunities to rail against the justice system, the press, and other adversaries.

Trump also used the furore of the trial to raise millions from supporters for his legal battles, and his campaign to retake the White House.

In the four years between his terms in office, Trump was indicted in four separate criminal cases, including his New York case. In the end, this was the only one to go to trial.

On the campaign trail and social media, Trump used his legal quagmires to portray himself – and his supporters – as victims of a rigged justice system.

Despite the multiple indictments, including two that centred on his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Trump decisively defeated Vice-President Kamala Harris in November.

His victory quashed the two federal prosecutions against him, including his federal election interference case and one involving alleged mishandling of classified documents. The third, an election interference case in Fulton County, Georgia, has been stuck in a series of delays and side dramas for months.

Only Trump’s hush-money trial ever reached its conclusion, after Justice Merchan dug his heels in early January and demanded Trump appear virtually or in person for his sentencing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The battles did not stop there, however. Trump’s lawyers frantically filed appeals and even petitioned the US Supreme Court to halt the Friday hearing.

The Supreme Court rejected him in a brief order issued Thursday night.

They also fought to have the case dismissed by arguing that presidents-elect have immunity from criminal prosecution, an argument Justice Merchan rejected but they have continued to argue to higher courts.

When Trump’s New York trial adjourned with a final bang of the gavel on Friday, it also brought to a close this particularly fraught chapter in his personal and political history.

When he is sworn in 10 days from now, he will do so as the first US president to have ever been convicted of a felony.

As he concluded his sentencing on Friday, Justice Merchan had one final message for Trump.

“I wish you Godspeed as you assume your second term in office,” he said.

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Handshakes, smiles and stares as five presidents meet at Carter’s funeral

Vice-President Kamala Harris, who lost the presidential election to Trump in November, and her predecessors Mike Pence and Al Gore were also among the...

1 day ago

World

Trump’s election win Certified, four years after Capitol riot

Jan 7 – Four years to the day after a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters violently besieged the US Capitol, Congress formally certified the...

4 days ago

World

Trump picks Musk to advise on how to ‘dismantle’ bureaucracy

Trump also nominated the Fox News host and combat veteran Pete Hegseth to be his defence secretary and named John Ratcliffe – a former...

November 13, 2024

World

Nancy Pelosi blames Joe Biden as Democratic finger-pointing intensifies after US election loss

Nov 9 – After a gruelling months-long election campaign, we are now three days out from the US polling day, with Donald Trump and...

November 9, 2024

Top stories

Ruto Congratulates Trump in Phone Call, Discusses U.S.-Kenya Ties and Haiti Mission

The Kenyan leader expressed optimism for Trump’s upcoming term, highlighting the importance of Kenya-U.S. collaboration on key issues such as trade, security, and good...

November 8, 2024

KENYA US RELATIONS

I Serve at the President’s Request, Meg Whitman Says Amid Mounting Pressure from Kenyans

Critics have questioned her silence on issues such as perceived corruption, extrajudicial killings, and abductions, particularly after the June GenZ movement protests, during which...

November 7, 2024

The Diplomatic Space

President Ruto Congratulates Trump on Election Victory, Pledges Enhanced Kenya-U.S. Relations

Trump’s win marks a historic political comeback as he returns to the White House after a four-year absence, making him the first president in...

November 6, 2024

World

Trump Seals Historic Victory, Back to White House as 47th President

The victory marks the first time in over 130 years that a former president has returned to the White House for a nonconsecutive second...

November 6, 2024