Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

TikTok goes offline in the US hours before ban due to come in

A message appearing on the app for US users said a law banning TikTok had been enacted, meaning “you can’t use TikTok for now”.

Published

Jan 19 – TikTok has gone offline in the US, hours before a new law banning the platform was due to come into effect.

A message appearing on the app for US users said a law banning TikTok had been enacted, meaning “you can’t use TikTok for now”.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office,” it read.

It comes after the social media platform warned it would “go dark” on Sunday unless the outgoing Biden administration gave assurances the ban will not be enforced.

President-elect Donald Trump has said he would “most likely” give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a ban once he takes office on Monday.

Users reported the app had also been removed from both Apple and Google’s US app stores and TikTok.com was not showing videos.

“The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it’s appropriate,” Trump told NBC News on Saturday.

“If I decide to do that, I’ll probably announce it on Monday.”

The White House said that it was up to the incoming administration to take action.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We see no reason for TikTok or other companies to take actions in the next few days before the Trump administration takes office on Monday,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the law, passed in April last year, banning the app in the US unless its China-based parent company, ByteDance, sold the platform by Sunday, which it has not done.

TikTok has argued that the law violates free speech protections for its 170 million users in the country.

After the ruling, TikTok’s chief executive, Shou Zi Chew, appealed to Trump, thanking him for his “commitment to work with us to find a solution.”

Mr Chew is expected to attend Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

In the hours leading up to the social media platform going offline, content creators had been posting videos to say goodbye to their followers.

Creator Nicole Bloomgarden told the BBC that not being on TikTok would result in a significant salary cut.

Another user, Erika Thompson, said educational content on the platform would be the “biggest loss” for the community.

TikTok users were met with a message earlier on Saturday that said the law would “force us to make our services temporarily unavailable. We’re working to restore our service in the U.S. as soon as possible.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

TikTok says it will ‘go dark’ on Sunday without US government action

TikTok challenged the law, arguing it violates free speech protections for its 170 million users in the country.

22 hours ago

World

U.S. Supreme Court Upholds TikTok Ban, Raising Questions on Enforcement

Enforcement of the ban remains uncertain, as there is no precedent for the U.S. government blocking a major social media platform. TikTok has indicated...

2 days ago

Africa

US sanctions Sudan army chief Burhan over civilian deaths

The US accused Gen Burhan of "destabilizing Sudan and undermining the goal of a democratic transition".

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi hosts China’s new Ambassador Guo Haiyan

The duo considered avenues to further deepen consultations between the two nations in key sectors, including infrastructure, Information Communication Technology (ICT), energy, education, climate...

3 days ago

World

Biden warns ‘dangerous’ oligarchy taking shape in farewell address

Biden, 82, took aim at an ultra-wealthy "tech-industrial complex" which he said could wield unchecked power over Americans.

3 days ago

Top stories

Gaza ceasefire deal reached by Israel and Hamas

Many Palestinians and Israeli hostages' families celebrated the news, but there was no let up in the war on the ground in Gaza.

3 days ago

Fifth Estate

China-Africa’s Strategic Partnership for Growth and Cooperation

The origins of this partnership trace back to Africa’s support for China in securing its United Nations seat, fostering a spirit of reciprocity. In...

4 days ago

Focus on China

New Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan Presents Credentials to President Ruto

Ambassador Guo, who replaces Dr Zhou Pingjian, expressed her commitment to enhancing the bilateral relations between Kenya and China, particularly in the areas of...

6 days ago