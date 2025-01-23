Third contingent of Kenya Police in Haiti begins post-deployment training

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – The third contingent of National Police Service (NPS) officers deployed to Haiti as part of the Multinational Security Support Mission has begun post-deployment training to enhance their readiness and effectiveness in addressing local security challenges.

Speaking about the initiative, Superintendent Charles Otieno, Director of Training at the Multinational Security Support (MSS), emphasized that In-Theatre Training is a vital follow-up to Pre-Deployment Training (PDT).

He explained that the training is designed to familiarize officers with the unique demands of their mission and clarify their roles.

“Back home, we usually deal with banditry and terrorism, but here in the Caribbean, the major challenge is gang-related threats. We must prepare our officers for the dynamics of local security challenges and the specific security threats they face,” Superintendent Otieno said.

He added that the tactical component of the training focuses on equipping officers with essential operational skills.

These include weapon handling, effective use of equipment, tactical combat casualty care, first aid using HFx-induced kits, and surveillance techniques employing tools such as drones and night-vision goggles. These skills are crucial for navigating the complex security environment they face.

Superintendent Otieno explained that the training content is developed based on an analysis of operational challenges and gaps identified through patrol reports, field experiences, and individual assessments.

This ensures that the training is both relevant and tailored to the specific needs of the mission.

Post-training evaluations are conducted to assess the effectiveness of the sessions and ensure that the objectives are met.

“The challenge we face here is global in scope. While it is tough, we are equal to the task, and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. Soon, we will accomplish our mission as planned,” he emphasized.

The NPS officers, in collaboration with their counterparts from the Haitian National Police, have been conducting both ground and aerial surveillance using drone technology to monitor the security situation and ensure that gangs, who have been terrorizing Haitians, do not gain control of these areas.

Kenyan police officers began patrolling Port-au-Prince six months ago as part of a UN-backed mission to combat armed gangs that control 80 percent of the capital.​ Over 400 Kenyan police officers have been deployed to the Caribbean nation.

Since February 2024, the surge of violence led by ‘Viv Ansam,’ a gang coalition, has claimed the lives of over 5,000 people.

Additionally, more than 2,000 women and girls have suffered sexual violence under a reign of terror that has isolated the capital and blocked access to rural areas.