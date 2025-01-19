Third contingent of 200 police officers arrives in Haiti

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Another over 200 police officers from Kenya arrived Saturday in Haiti for the United Nations-backed mission led by the East African country to battle violent gangs that have taken over parts of the troubled Caribbean country.



They were received by the Hatian President Fritz Alphonse Jean among other top government officials.

The mandate of the officers in Haiti is to protect civilians, uphold public order, and assist in the reform and fortification of regional law enforcement organizations.



And while flagging-off the first 400 group of police officers for the United Nations- led peace mission in June last year, President William Ruto expressed confidence of finding lasting peace in the conflict ravaged Haiti.



President Ruto told the officers that they were selected based on their integrity, professionalism and capabilities to be part of the peace mission team.



The officers are also accountable for patrolling, community policing, and training and supervising Haitian law enforcement personnel.



Notwithstanding the difficulties, Kenyan police have so far improved local security and stability in Haiti. Their initiatives have strengthened local law enforcement’s capabilities, improved community relations, and reduced violent crime in certain areas.



Many Haitian citizens respect and appreciate the Kenyan police for their professional behavior and dedication to their duty.