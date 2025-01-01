The choice is entirely ours on 2025 trajectory, Raila tells Kenyans in New Year’s Message

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1 – Opposition Leader Raila Odinga now says Kenyans wield the decision on the nation’s trajectory in the New Year.

In his New Year’s Message, Odinga acknowledged that the challenges that have bedeviled the country in 2024 have been carried forward to the New Year and it will require utmost determination to overcome them as a country.

“The year 2024 showcased our staying power and determination to preserve our oneness as a people, no matter the magnitude of the challenges. However, many of the challenges of 2024 are crossing with us into 2025,” he stated on his X account.

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader admitted that 2024 has been tough and dramatic for the nation urging Kenyans to choose brainstorming and consensus in finding solutions to the myriad of issues that have caused existential problems to the Mwananchi.

“It is going to be upon us, as Kenyans, to decide whether to carry on, divided, bitter, and cursing into 2026, or to find a way of coming to the table, discussing our problems jointly, and agreeing on a mutual solution that secures our country,” he affirmed.

The ODM Leader has steered off local politics since mid-year to focus on his bid to succeed outgoing Chairperson Moussa Faki.

He has been intensifying his diplomacy efforts, engaging African Heads of State to rally support for his bid.

While no public opinion polls have revealed a frontrunner, Odinga is counting on his extensive experience in championing democratic reforms and fostering regional integration to secure the position

Kenyans ushered in the 2025 at midnight with fiery fireworks displays in various parts of the country with some reveling in Churches while others welcomed the year in entertainment joints.

President William Ruto has said the government has successfully laid a solid foundation to accelerate the country’s socio-economic progress in 2025.

The President said Kenyans have every reason to welcome the new year with optimism and renewed commitment.

He pointed out that Kenya continues to outpace global trends, growing at 5.6% in 2023 and positioning the country among the world’s fastest-growing economies.

“In 2025, the seeds we have patiently and carefully planted will continue to germinate and grow,” he said. “Our progress has set us firmly on a path of rapid and sustainable growth.”

Speaking during his end-of-year address at the Kisii State Lodge on the eve of the new year, President Ruto noted that government reforms are expected to result in stronger economic performance, increased job opportunities for the youth, and higher incomes for farmers and entrepreneurs.

