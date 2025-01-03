Connect with us

Workers picking tea on a tea plantation at a multinational tea plantation in Kericho. /COURTESY.

NATIONAL NEWS

Tea association warns Nandi based producers against buying tea leaf from hawkers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 – The East African Tea Trade Association (EATTA) has warned Nandi based producers against buying tea leaf from hawkers after a resurgence of illegal plucking at Sitoi Tea Estate which is operated by Eastern Produce Kenya Limited.

In a statement, the association’s Managing Director George Amuga urged factories and stakeholders to comply with Tea Regulations which strictly prohibit hawking and purchase of green leaf from unauthorized sources.

“The Secretariat has been informed of the resurgence of illegal plucking activities at Sitoi Tea Estate, this matter had been raised previously by Eastern Produce and the issue was presumably addressed,” he said.

The managing director pointed out that action will be taken against any member who will procure green leaf from Sitoi Tea Estate or may have engaged in any non-compliant practices.

“EATTA emphasizes the importance of vigilance in addressing this issue. In line with our commitment to uphold industry standards, we will take firm action, including immediate suspension,” he stated.

Members of EATTA have been called upon to support efforts to resolve the pending matter by avoiding purchase of tea leaf brought in by hawkers linked to this estate, reporting any suspicious activities to the authorities and EATTA and extending cooperation to Eastern Produce Kenya Ltd. in safeguarding their operations and assets.

“We trust that all members will act responsibly to maintain the integrity of the tea supply chain. Thank you for your continued commitment to upholding the values of our association,” he said.

