Tanzanian Rights Defender Maria Sarungi Kidnapped in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – Tanzanian independent media editor and human rights defender Maria Sarungi Tsehai was abducted on Sunday afternoon in Nairobi by three armed men.

Witnesses said that she was forced into a black Toyota Noah at Chaka Place, Kilimani, at around 3:15 p.m.

Advocacy groups have called for her immediate release, urging the public to help spread the word and ensure her safety.

The incident has intensified concerns over the growing trend of abductions in Kenya, drawing parallels to other high-profile cases, including the kidnapping of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye two months ago and rising disappearances of youths.

Mounting Abductions and Political Concerns

Maria’s abduction comes just a week after the release of seven young men who had been held captive for weeks. Human rights organizations said they have documented over 40 cases of abductions since June 2024, many targeting individuals critical of the government or linked to contentious political issues.

The abduction of Kizza Besigye in November 2024 underscored the regional implications of these incidents. Besigye, a long-time critic of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, was kidnapped alongside his aide in Kenya, transported to Uganda, and charged in a military court. The incident heightened fears of cross-border crackdowns on dissent and raised questions about Kenya’s complicity in such actions.

Muturi Calls for Dialogue

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has voiced concern over the rising abductions and called for urgent national dialogue to address the issue. Speaking at a press conference, Muturi described the trend as dangerous and warned it could lead to chaos if left unchecked.

“We must have a national conversation on this matter because it is getting out of hand,” Muturi said. “Now that the security apparatus have denied involvement, we expect to see action against the abductors. But that has not happened, and that is why I am calling for dialogue.”

The former Attorney General also cited his personal experience, about his son’s abduction six months ago before he was released without charges.

“I sit in the Cabinet, and this happened to me when I was AG. We all want to know who is abducting our children,” he said, adding that the government must fulfil its promises of ending abductions and extrajudicial killings.

“Abductions and extrajudicial killings must end because that was our commitment as a government. Without action, we risk plunging the country into anarchy. Security forces have said they are not involved, but they are not stopping it or taking action against the abductors so who is doing it.”

Calls for Maria Sarungi’s Release

Maria Sarungi Tsehai’s abduction has sparked outrage among human rights groups, media organizations, and the public. Advocacy groups are demanding swift action to locate her and ensure her safe return.

“This is a direct attack on press freedom and human rights. The Kenyan government must act immediately to bring Maria back safely and hold those responsible accountable,” said a spokesperson for a regional human rights coalition.

The government is under mounting pressure to address the wave of abductions and reassure citizens and the international community of its commitment to upholding justice and human rights. As investigations continue, the spotlight remains on Kenya’s security agencies to deliver accountability and restore public confidence.

Last week, President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen denied any government involvement in the abductions following mounting pressure online after abductions of youths accused of cartoons and silhouettes depicting the head of state and other leaders negatively.