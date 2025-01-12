Tanzanian Rights Defender Maria Sarungi Freed Amid Rising Concerns Over Abductions in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 — Tanzanian media editor and human rights advocate Maria Sarungi Tsehai has been released after being abducted by unknown assailants in Nairobi.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo confirmed her release on Sunday night, and called for accountability from authorities.

“Maria Sarungi Tsehai has been released and is safe for now,” Odhiambo tweeted. “The unfortunate ordeal she endured paints a worrying picture of the state of our country’s human rights context. We will pursue answers from all relevant authorities on why this happened.”

Sarungi Tsehai was abducted on Sunday afternoon by three armed men in a black vehicle from Chaka Place, Kilimani, sparking outrage among human rights groups and activists. The incident added to a growing list of abductions and enforced disappearances reported in Kenya over recent months.

Pattern of Abductions

Kenya has seen a surge in cases involving kidnappings and enforced disappearances, often targeting activists, journalists, and youth linked to anti-government protests. Human rights organizations report over 40 documented abductions since mid-2024, with most incidents occurring amid public discontent over controversial government tax policies and alleged police misconduct.

Last week, seven young men were freed after weeks of captivity following their participation in protests against President William Ruto’s administration. Their abductions were allegedly linked to satirical cartoons depicting the President and other leaders in unfavourable light. Despite their release, the government has yet to identify or charge any suspects in connection with the kidnappings.

High-Profile Abductions

Two months ago, Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye and his aide were abducted in Kenya and forcibly taken to Uganda, where they were charged in a military court.

The incident drew sharp criticism from local and international rights groups who condemned Kenya’s security apparatus for its role in cross-border abductions.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi on Sunday wondered why his son was abducted six months ago but released without charges. He called for a national conversation on the spate of disappearances, warning that failure to address the issue could lead to national instability.

“We must have a candid conversation about these incidents because they are getting out of hand,” Muturi said. “Even the President has expressed concern and wants an end to these abductions. We need transparency and accountability.”

Call for Accountability

Despite government denials of involvement, critics demand action against perpetrators.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen promised to crack down on criminal activities but has faced backlash for suggesting legal action against those responsible for offensive political cartoons rather than addressing the abductions themselves.

Odhiambo affirmed that the LSK would continue pushing for answers and justice for victims. “We thank everyone for the concern and support in ensuring Maria’s release,” she said. “However, this fight is far from over. Those responsible must be held accountable.”

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the motives behind Sarungi Tsehai’s abduction or the identities of those involved.