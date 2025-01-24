Swisscontact’s PropelA Program Empowers Youth with Plumbing and Electrical Skills to Bridge Kenya’s Workforce Gap

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – Swisscontact Kenya is set to host the inaugural graduation ceremony for its first cohort of the PropelA Dual Apprenticeship Program and officially open its electrical and plumbing workshops at the Don Bosco Boys Training Institute in Karen, Nairobi, on Saturday.

The graduation will be attended by H.E. Mirko Giulietti, Ambassador of Switzerland to Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda, officials said.

A total of 76 apprentices—57 male and 19 female—will graduate from the two-year program, which was launched in 2022 under a pilot initiative supported by the Hilti Foundation and Geberit International Sales AG.

The PropelA program is designed to equip young people with competitive skills for careers in construction, addressing youth unemployment and the critical shortage of skilled artisans in Kenya’s growing infrastructure sector. Young men on a Dual Vocational Training under PropelA Dual Apprenticeship Program.

Modelled on the Swiss dual learning approach, the program integrates classroom learning (25%) with hands-on industry experience (75%), bridging the gap between education and employment. Over 300 young people have enrolled since its launch, with the next intake scheduled for July 2025.

Werner Wallner, Managing Director of the Hilti Foundation, emphasized the transformative impact of vocational training, saying access to quality vocational education is a powerful catalyst for social and economic transformation. He noted that by aligning training with private sector needs, PropelA equips young people with the skills and opportunities to thrive while addressing workforce shortages.

He added that the graduation is a testament to the collaboration between education, business, and government in redefining vocational education in Kenya.

Lillian Mwai, Country Director of Swisscontact, highlighted the importance of private sector involvement in vocational training, noting that the PropelA dual apprenticeship model showcases the power of collaboration between the private sector, government, and vocational institutions.

She said such partnerships ensure that training remains relevant to market needs, creating scalable, sustainable solutions that empower young people in today’s dynamic job market.

Graduates shared how the program has changed their career trajectories. Aston Mwendwa, an electrical trade graduate, said PropelA turned his dream into reality. He had always wanted to work in the electrical field, but financial constraints limited his options.

He noted that the program gave him the skills and hands-on training to succeed, and he is now graduating as a certified electrical technician with full-time employment at Mehta Electricals. Dianah Wahuini, a plumbing trade graduate, said she initially pursued a diploma in water engineering but struggled to find a job due to a lack of practical training. Youths on a PropelA Dual Apprenticeship Program in class.

She described PropelA as a game-changer, allowing her to gain hands-on experience, and she is now working at Central Plumbing Limited.

Kenya’s construction sector, valued at over Sh2 trillion, faces a severe shortage of skilled artisans. According to the Kenya Federation of Master Builders, there are only 2,000 plumbers, masons, and painters compared to 5,000 engineers. A 2020 Ministry of Labour survey also found that 55% of firms in the informal sector struggle to find skilled workers, especially in plumbing.

PropelA is not just about training—it is also about job creation. Mwai said the program offers a practical solution to Kenya’s youth unemployment crisis by linking apprentices directly to job opportunities while bridging the gender gap in technical professions.

Swisscontact is a Swiss non-profit foundation promoting inclusive economic growth in 41 countries through private sector partnerships. It focuses on vocational training to equip individuals with market-relevant skills for sustainable development.

Launched in 2021, PropelA is a partnership between Swisscontact and the Hilti Foundation, implementing a dual apprenticeship system to bridge the practical skills gap in Kenya’s construction industry. By combining industry training with classroom education, PropelA is shaping a skilled workforce for Kenya’s future.