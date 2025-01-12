Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on April 18, 2023 shows Sudan's army chief, Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (L), in Juba on October, 14, 2019 and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (R), who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), addressing the media upon his return from Russia at Khartoum airport on March 2, 2022. - Explosions rocked the Sudanese capital Khartoum on April 18, 2023 as fighting that has claimed nearly 200 lives entered a fourth day, despite growing (Photo by Akuot Chol and Ashraf SHAZLY / AFP)

Africa

Sudanese army claims capture of key eastern city from rebels

The leader of paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti attributed the defeat to the Army’s air superiority and use of Iranian-made drones.

Published

Jan 12 – The army in Sudan says it has captured a key city in the country’s east, one of its biggest gains yet in an almost two-year-long war against rebel forces.

Footage on social media showed people celebrating in the streets as army soldiers entered the city of Wad Madani.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The leader of paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, acknowledged the loss in an audio message.

His admission was angry and rambling, attributing the defeat to the army’s air superiority and use of Iranian-made drones.

But he vowed to continue fighting until victory, even if it took another 20 years.

Wad Madani is the capital of the state of Al Jazira, and is 87 miles (140km) south of the country’s capital, Khartoum.

Violence broke out between the army and RSF in April 2023 following days of tension as members of the RSF were redeployed around the country in a move that the army saw as a threat.

The war has claimed tens of thousands of lives. And in what the United Nations has called one of the world’s “largest displacement crises”, about nine million people have been forced to flee their homes.

Earlier this month, the US sanctioned the RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo after it accused the group of committing genocide.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Officials said he was being punished for his role in “systematic” atrocities against the Sudanese people during the 20-month conflict.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

US imposes sanctions on RSF chief for genocide against non-Arabs in Sudan

Commenting of the sactions announced on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Hemetti's forces of targeting men, boys and infants.

4 days ago

ANALYSIS

Sudan Armed Forces are on a path to self-destruction – risking state collapse

The Sudan Armed Forces bet on Burhan steering them away from the contradictions of the past. Unfortunately for the institution, however, that choice appears...

December 15, 2024

Top stories

RSF ready for talks with Sudanese Armed Forces to end conflict

Over 24,000 people have died, including women and children, since the conflict started.

November 18, 2024

Africa

IGAD advocates for unified Sudan peace initiatives

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 7 – The Kenya-led IGAD Quartet has called for consolidation of all Sudan peace initiatives under ‘all-inclusive IGAD-AU led platform’. The...

September 7, 2023

Kenya

Kenya evacuates citizens from Sudan amid escalating crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 24 – Kenya has launched an operation to evacuate its citizens from Sudan due to the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese...

April 24, 2023

World

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

Paris (AFP), Dec 16 – There are currently 488 media professionals imprisoned around the world, the highest number since Reporters Without Borders began counting...

December 16, 2021