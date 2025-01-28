Speaker Wetang’ula directs the reconstitution of House Committees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya Jan 28 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called for the immediate reconstitution of House Committees, emphasizing performance, consistent attendance, and active participation as the core criteria for membership.

Wetang’ula described committees as the “engine of parliamentary work” and directed Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, and their respective Whips to fast-track the restructuring process.

“I hereby direct the Majority Leader and the Minority Leader to move in earnest and reconstruct the 18 committees whose life has come to an end with the last session,” said Speaker Wetang’ula during the official opening of the 2025 mid-term retreat for members of the national assembly.

Wetang’ula also stressed fairness and inclusivity in the restructuring process, while prioritizing expertise and individual contributions to enhance parliamentary productivity.

“Now get ready to bring to House Business the new list of members to various committees, so that we can process and have new leadership or continued leadership with the committees taking into account, as you say, performance, regular attendance of committee meetings, and the industry to which you put in those attendances,’ he added.

Among the committees whose life has come to an end are sessional committees which includes; the House Business Committee (HBC), Powers and Privileges Committees, Procedure and House Rules Committee, and Members Services and Facilities.

Others are 15, appropriation and general purposes committees including Public Accounts Committees (PAC), Budget and Appropriations Committee, Public Debt and Privatization Committee

Others are the Public Petitions Committee, Committee on Implementation, Committee on Delegated Legislation, Regional Integration Committee, and National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity among others.

Speaker Wetang’ula asked majority and minority leaders to expedite the process of the reconstitution saying that by the time the House resumes, members designated to various committees will be properly constitution.

“You know none of you can be denied a membership of at least one or two committees, the work is going to be done by your leadership. Please don’t visit the office of the speaker and ask him to help to be placed in any committee because he has no such capacity,” he said.

On his part, the Leader of the Majority Party Kimani Ichung’wah said the reconstitution of the committees will reflect the various capacities, expertise, and abilities as well as industry exhibited by members.

Ichung’wah, who also chairs the Committee on Selection, explained that he recognizes the gaps in various committees created by MPs who have joined the Executive.

“We are currently working on their replacements and will communicate the same at the appropriate time so that we fill the gaps that are available as well as leave some positions for members who will be joining us after the by-elections,’ said Ichung’wah.

National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge said the large number of pending legislative proposals poses a worrying trend.

Njoroge noted that more than 200 legislative proposals have not been attended to by Committees

“I want to take this opportunity to urge chairpersons of the Committees to expedite the process of dealing with the legislative proposals drafted by Members and pending on their in trays,” said Mr Njoroge.

He added: “All eyes are on the Committees in regards to clearing with the business that is pending before them.