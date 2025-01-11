Speaker Wetang’ula Commends Kenyan Diaspora in Guernsey for Transforming Lives

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GUERNSEY, Channel Islands Jan 11 – Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula, has commended the Kenyan diaspora in Guernsey for their significant contributions to the island’s socio-economic development.

Speaking during a meeting with the Kenyan community on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Standing Committee (CSPOC) meeting, Wetang’ula praised their resilience and dedication to improving livelihoods while staying connected to their Kenyan roots.

“It is both enlightening and inspiring to learn that Guernsey, with a population of approximately 65,000, hosts a vibrant Kenyan diaspora of over 500 individuals,” said Speaker Wetang’ula. “This remarkable community has seamlessly integrated into the island’s socio-economic fabric, contributing significantly to vital sectors such as finance, hospitality, and education.”

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula with the Kenyan diaspora in Guernsey, on January 11, 2025 applauding their contributions to socio-economic development and commitment to Kenya. /COURTESY.

The Speaker noted that the diaspora’s achievements align with Kenya’s foreign employment and diaspora engagement strategy, which aims to leverage the potential of Kenyans abroad for economic growth and national development.

Reflecting on his tenure as Kenya’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Wetang’ula recalled his role in prioritizing diaspora matters within Kenya’s foreign policy framework. “As Foreign Minister, I recognized Kenyans abroad as goodwill ambassadors who promote, market, and represent Kenya globally while remaining proudly Kenyan,” he said.

Catherine Wanyoike, Chairperson of the Kenyan Community in Guernsey, welcomed the Speaker and his delegation, expressing gratitude for his commitment to engaging with the diaspora. She highlighted the community’s achievements and advocated for support in securing long-stay visas to facilitate better integration and meaningful development.

In response, Speaker Wetang’ula pledged to address the challenges raised by the community and emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with the Kenyan Mission in London. “I have noted your valid concerns, particularly those affecting seamless integration and your stay in Guernsey. Rest assured, these matters will be addressed,” he promised.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Amb. Catherine Karemu, reiterated her office’s commitment to supporting the Kenyan diaspora in Guernsey. “We are dedicated to exploring sustainable solutions to the challenges you face and ensuring your stay here is seamless and comfortable,” she assured.

The Speaker also highlighted the government’s focus on nurturing partnerships that enhance the success of the diaspora abroad while encouraging investments back home. “Having a diplomatic mission in this region underscores our shared goal of fostering success, promoting mutual prosperity, and enhancing Kenya’s global standing,” he said.

Accompanying the Speaker were Jeremiah Ndombi, Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, and Mr. Benson Milimo, Chief of Staff in the Speaker’s Office.

The meeting included discussions on enhancing Kenya’s diaspora engagement strategies, with an emphasis on a collaborative approach to policy formulation and implementation.

Wetang’ula concluded by celebrating the Kenyan community’s industrious spirit and determination, which continue to raise Kenya’s profile on the international stage.