Space Agency clarifies metallic object that fell from sky in Makueni is a piece of rocket

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 01 – The Kenya Space Agency has clarified that a metallic ring which fell from the skies and landed in Mukuku village, Makueni is a fragment of a rocket.

The Agency stated that the ring approximately 2.5 meters in diameter and 500Kg in weight, is a separation ring from a launch rocket which in normalcy, is designed to burn up as they re-enter the earth or fall over unoccupied areas like the oceans.

“This is an isolated case which the Agency will investigate and address using the established framework under the International Space Laws,” the agency stated.

This follows an incident that baffled residents of Mukuku village in Mbooni East, Makueni county on Monday December 30 at around 3pm.

The locals who shared the images online reported hearing a loud rumbling noise after the partially burnt metallic object fell from the sky.

The loud bang from the object’s fall was heard up to 50 kilometers away according to the locals.

Fortunately, the local police in the area reported nobody was injured.

The actions of the locals prompted a quick response from KSA in collaboration with a multi-agency team and the local authorities who secured the area and retrieved the debris which is now under investigations.

KSA further underscored conduct thorough investigations using the existing frameworks to identify the owner of the debris.

“We urge the public to report any suspicious objects or unusual occurrences promptly to the relevant authorities,” said KSA.

Similarly in August 2024, a car-sized meteorite fell in the Eastern Cape of South Africa.

The meteorite created a bright streak in the sky and some people heard a sonic boom.

