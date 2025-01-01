Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Space Agency clarifies metallic object that fell from sky in Makueni is a piece of rocket

The Agency stated that the ring approximately 2.5 meters in diameter and 500Kg in weight, is a separation ring from a launch rocket.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 01 – The Kenya Space Agency has clarified that a metallic ring which fell from the skies and landed in Mukuku village, Makueni is a fragment of a rocket.

The Agency stated that the ring approximately 2.5 meters in diameter and 500Kg in weight, is a separation ring from a launch rocket which in normalcy, is designed to burn up as they re-enter the earth or fall over unoccupied areas like the oceans.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This is an isolated case which the Agency will investigate and address using the established framework under the International Space Laws,” the agency stated.

This follows an incident that baffled residents of Mukuku village in Mbooni East, Makueni county on Monday December 30 at around 3pm.

The locals who shared the images online reported hearing a loud rumbling noise after the partially burnt metallic object fell from the sky.

The loud bang from the object’s fall was heard up to 50 kilometers away according to the locals.

Fortunately, the local police in the area reported nobody was injured. 

The actions of the locals prompted a quick response from KSA in collaboration with a multi-agency team and the local authorities who secured the area and retrieved the debris which is now under investigations.

KSA further underscored conduct thorough investigations using the existing frameworks to identify the owner of the debris.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We urge the public to report any suspicious objects or unusual occurrences promptly to the relevant authorities,” said KSA.

Similarly in August 2024, a car-sized meteorite fell in the Eastern Cape of South Africa. 

The meteorite created a bright streak in the sky and some people heard a sonic boom.

About The Author

BRADLEY AGUTU

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

The choice is entirely ours on 2025 trajectory, Raila tells Kenyans in New Year’s Message

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1 – Opposition Leader Raila Odinga now says Kenyans wield the decision on the nation’s trajectory in the New Year. In...

20 mins ago

Kenya

Maina Njenga rallies Mt. Kenya to back Ruto, dismisses Gachagua rift

Using the analogy of a Mugumo tree, Njenga illustrated that the defection of one leader does not signify the collapse of the entire region’s...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya poised for accelerated growth in 2025 – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 1—President William Ruto has said the government has successfully laid a solid foundation to accelerate the country’s socio-economic progress in 2025....

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders IG, DCI to show cause why they should not be cited for contempt over abductees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – The High Court has ordered the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to personally...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Omtatah freed on a Sh1,000 cash bail

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has been freed on a cash bail of Sh1,000 after the court declined a request...

20 hours ago

Kenya

JSC pledges transparency, unity in tackling Judicial complaints, corruption

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law in the...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo,Wamalwa accompany Omtatah in court in show of support

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his DAP-K counterpart Eugene Wamalwa on Tuesday stood with Busia Senator Okiyah Omtatah at...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNCHR initiates independent probe on police force during anti-abduction protests

The body condemned the ‘unwarranted violence and terror on demonstrators’ which it insisted was unnecessary as the protests were largely peaceful.

1 day ago