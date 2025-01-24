Sonko Bails Out Woman Arrested For Storming Health Ministry Over SHAH hitches

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – A woman who stormed Health CS Debra Barasa’s briefing over SHAH hitches, has been freed on a Sh10,000 cash bail paid by Mike Sonko, who has vowed to help her get justice.

In collaboration with Lawyers Omwanza for LSK, Senator Maanzo, family lawyer Johnstone Jnr, and Njiru Ndegwa, Sonko successfully facilitated the release of Grace Njoki by securing the bail at the Capital Hill Police Post.

Njoki, one of the women who disrupted Health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Barasa’s press briefing at Afya House last week, was arrested after walking into the briefing to protest the alleged failures in the healthcare system.

Her arrest sparked outrage, but she was freed after the intervention of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. Accompanied by lawyers and friends, Sonko played a key role in negotiating her release.

“She was accused of causing disturbances by walking in on the Health CS. However, we have managed to secure her release,” Sonko said.

Njoki claimed she was mishandled by arresting officers, who allegedly failed to inform her of the charges against her.

“They didn’t tell me why they were arresting me. Instead, they caused a commotion in the hospital where I was,” Njoki recounted.

Njoki, who suffers from a heart condition, described her experience as distressing and accused the authorities of disregarding her health issues during the arrest.

“I have a heart condition, but they didn’t care. They dragged me around and moved me through town, insisting I write a statement about something I didn’t understand,” she said.

The incident, which occurred during a chaotic scene at Afya House, reignited public debate about freedom of expression and the conduct of law enforcement. Njoki, now consulting her legal team, is pursuing justice for what she describes as an infringement on her rights.

Sonko, who facilitated her release, expressed his commitment to ensuring justice for Njoki. “May the Lord heal and protect her,” he added.