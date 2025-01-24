Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Grace Njoki, who disrupted Health CS Barasa's briefing over SHAH hitches, is freed on a Ksh 10,000 cash bail paid by Mike Sonko, who has pledged to support her pursuit of justice. Sonko, working with Lawyers Omwanza for LSK, Senator Maanzo, family lawyer Johnstone Jnr, and Njiru Ndegwa, secured her release at the Capital Hill Police Post. /Courtesy.

Capital Health

Sonko Bails Out Woman Arrested For Storming Health Ministry Over SHAH hitches

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – A woman who stormed Health CS Debra Barasa’s briefing over SHAH hitches, has been freed on a Sh10,000 cash bail paid by Mike Sonko, who has vowed to help her get justice.

In collaboration with Lawyers Omwanza for LSK, Senator Maanzo, family lawyer Johnstone Jnr, and Njiru Ndegwa, Sonko successfully facilitated the release of Grace Njoki by securing the bail at the Capital Hill Police Post.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Njoki, one of the women who disrupted Health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Barasa’s press briefing at Afya House last week, was arrested after walking into the briefing to protest the alleged failures in the healthcare system.

Her arrest sparked outrage, but she was freed after the intervention of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. Accompanied by lawyers and friends, Sonko played a key role in negotiating her release.

“She was accused of causing disturbances by walking in on the Health CS. However, we have managed to secure her release,” Sonko said.

Njoki claimed she was mishandled by arresting officers, who allegedly failed to inform her of the charges against her.

“They didn’t tell me why they were arresting me. Instead, they caused a commotion in the hospital where I was,” Njoki recounted.

Njoki, who suffers from a heart condition, described her experience as distressing and accused the authorities of disregarding her health issues during the arrest.

“I have a heart condition, but they didn’t care. They dragged me around and moved me through town, insisting I write a statement about something I didn’t understand,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The incident, which occurred during a chaotic scene at Afya House, reignited public debate about freedom of expression and the conduct of law enforcement. Njoki, now consulting her legal team, is pursuing justice for what she describes as an infringement on her rights.

Sonko, who facilitated her release, expressed his commitment to ensuring justice for Njoki. “May the Lord heal and protect her,” he added.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Grace Njoki Narrates Ordeal of Being Dragged, Bullied by Police During Arrest

Njoki, who was arrested along with another woman during a protest over delays in implementing the SHAH health program, reiterated that her actions were...

2 minutes ago

Top stories

Kindiki Defends Ruto’s Leadership, Emphasizes Transformative Decisions Over Popularity

He recalled that despite Kibaki’s landslide victory in 2002, his bold decisions during his first term were met with significant opposition, making him one...

12 minutes ago

Top stories

High Court Clears IEBC Selection Panel List for Presidential Appointment

Kenya is set to hold a General Election in 2027 with rising political temperatures that have sparked a major realignment by leaders.

39 minutes ago

Capital Health

Public Outcry as Woman Arrested Over Afya House Protest Against Health Insurance Hitches

Njoki was among two women who stormed the Ministry of Health offices last week to protest delays in implementing SHA, which aims to provide...

4 hours ago

County News

Ruto, Kindiki Say Key Development Projects on Track to Boost Economy

They emphasized the government’s efforts to revamp vital economic sectors, including agriculture, fishing, and sugarcane farming, to enhance self-sufficiency and job creation.

1 day ago

Top stories

Kindiki Reaffirms Kenya Kwanza’s Economic Agenda, Dismisses Critics

He underscored the government's commitment to improving healthcare and education, saying, "We are investing in healthcare to protect livelihoods and prevent poverty due to...

2 days ago

Fifth Estate

Dr Hesbon Owila: Power Plays, Public Frustration and the Uncertain Road Ahead for Kenya

The streets of Kenyan towns echo with the frustration of a disillusioned citizenry as former political foes, once bitter rivals, now share meals, surrounded...

3 days ago

Top stories

Ruto’s UDA merges with Mudavadi’s ANC to Form a Unified Party

The merger, announced on Friday at State House, Nairobi, was witnessed by Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who previously led ANC before...

6 days ago