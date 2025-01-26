Connect with us

County News

Sonko adopts boy orphaned after thugs stabbed his father

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has adopted Baby James, a young boy who witnessed his father’s brutal murder in Mathare’s Area 4 while being taken to school.

Sonko announced that the boy, deeply traumatized by the tragic incident, will now become part of his family.

“I thank God for blessing me with another son. He will now be part of my family,” Sonko said on Saturday.

Sonko also commended several individuals and organizations for supporting the boy after the tragedy.

He gave special recognition to Victor Owiti, the Sub-County Children’s Officer in Nairobi’s Mathare; Christine Dembah, the Senior Chief of Mathare; and Agness Nganga, the Assistant Chief of Utalii, among others, for stepping in to care for the child during his darkest moments.

Education and therapy support

Acknowledging the immense trauma Baby James has endured, Sonko pledged to arrange professional therapy to help the child heal.

He also promised to ensure the boy continues his education at a school of his choice, providing a stable and nurturing environment to help him rebuild his life.

“May God comfort and protect him during this difficult period as he mourns his only parent,” Sonko said in his statement.

Baby James’ story has touched the hearts of many, serving as a poignant reminder of the importance of community support and compassion in times of adversity.

This is not the first time Sonko has adopted a child. In March 2014, he took in Satrin Osinya and his brother, Gift, after their mother was fatally shot during a church attack in Mombasa.

At the time, Satrin had a jihadist’s bullet lodged in his skull, and his father could not afford the surgery.

The situation was further complicated by the lack of a neurosurgeon in Mombasa County. Sonko facilitated the necessary treatment.

Satrin and Gift, now teenagers, have continued to live under his care.

