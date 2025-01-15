Somali Magazine unveils 100 Most Influential Somalis in 2024

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Mogadishu, Somalia, Jan 15 — Somali Magazine, a leading voice in promoting Somali excellence and success, proudly announced its much-anticipated list of the 100 Most Influential Somali People of 2024.

The prestigious annual list celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions across various fields, including business, politics, education, health, arts, and community service.

The magazine revealed Abdirizak Warsame, the Vice Chairman of IBS Bank, as the Person of the Year 2024.

Warsame has been recognized for his visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to advancing financial inclusion, and his pivotal role in transforming IBS Bank into one of the region’s most innovative financial institutions.

The announcement also marked a milestone achievement for Somali Magazine.

Over half a million people participated in voting via the magazine’s official website, somalimagazine.so, showcasing the immense interest and pride within the Somali community.

The latest Person of the Year publication marked the sixth consecutive year that Somali Magazine has unveiled this influential list, solidifying its role as a platform for celebrating Somali success stories.

Speaking at a press release broadcast across local TV stations, the Founder and CEO of Somali Magazine, Ridwan Yusuf Mohamud, emphasized the importance of celebrating Somali achievements and inspiring future generations.

Collective progress

He expressed gratitude to all those who have supported Somali Magazine in its mission to highlight the stories of Somali excellence.

“Today, we celebrate the spirit of resilience, innovation, and excellence that defines our Somali people. The 100 Most Influential Somali People of 2024 list is not just a recognition of individual achievements but also a reflection of the collective progress we have made as a community,” he stated.

He singled out Warsame contribution to Samali’s success as commendable.

“As the Vice Chairman of IBS Bank, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a profound commitment to fostering economic growth and empowering our people through accessible financial services,” Mohamud said.

“His achievements inspire us all to aim higher and work harder for the betterment of our nation.”

He noted the need to highlight contributions by the persons listed as key to advancing national development.

“This initiative aims to shine a light on the incredible contributions of our people in Somalia and around the globe. By telling these stories, we hope to motivate young Somalis to dream big and take pride in their heritage.”

Business Person of the Year 2024

Ahmed Dahir Nur, the CEO and Founder of Starsky Aviation Ltd, emerged as Somali Magazine’s Business Person of the Year 2024.

The 100 Most Influential Somali People list is meticulously curated by Somali Magazine’s editorial team in collaboration with an independent panel of experts.

The process seeks to ensure a comprehensive representation of individuals who have made significant contributions across various fields.

In the realm of politics and leadership, the list highlights visionaries shaping Somalia’s political and social landscape, driving change, and fostering progress.

The business category celebrates entrepreneurs and innovators driving economic growth and innovation.

Notable business figures include Ahmed Dahir Nur, CEO and Founder of Starsky Aviation Ltd, recognized for his remarkable achievements in the aviation sector; Shueib Warsame, CEO and Founder of Maandeeq Air; and Hussein Abdirahman, Amazon AWS CMH Regional Data Center Manager and entrepreneur, celebrated for their roles in fostering business growth.

Activists also feature prominently, recognized for their dedication to social justice and community empowerment. These individuals advocate for meaningful change and uplift underserved communities.

Prominent Islamic scholars, such as Sheikh Mustafa and Osman Hidig, are acknowledged for their spiritual leadership and contributions to promoting knowledge and guidance.

In sports, athletes bringing pride to Somalia through exceptional performances on the global stage are celebrated for their dedication and talent.

Lastly, the list honors entertainment and social media influencers who are redefining Somali identity and culture in the digital age, using creative platforms to inspire and connect communities worldwide.