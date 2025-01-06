Connect with us

Kibet Bull.

Top stories

Silhouettes Cartoonist Kibet Bull Found Alive After Nairobi Abduction

In a post on the social media platform X, Kibet revealed that he had been abandoned in the Luanda area of Vihiga County around 3 a.m. Stranded and unsure of his next steps, he reportedly attended a local “disco matanga” (overnight funeral dance) before securing a bus ticket to return home.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 6 – Silhouettes cartoonist Gideon Kibet, popularly known as Kibet Bull, has been found alive after being abducted in Nairobi on December 24, 2024.

Kibet became popular in November when his caricatured silhouettes of President William Ruto went viral.

He was among six youths who went missing in December last year in what was linked to mocking the president, sparking outrage among Kenyans who condemned politically motivated abductions.

The government has denied involvement in Kibet’s abduction, with prominent leaders accusing former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies of orchestrating the alleged disappearances to gain public sympathy.

Kibet was reportedly taken by suspected security officials shortly after meeting Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah at the senator’s Nairobi office. His family confirmed his safe return on Monday, noting that he has since returned to Nakuru.

Four others—college student Billy Mwangi, Rony Kiplangat (Kibet’s brother), content creator Bernard Kavuli, and Peter Muteti—were also freed on Monday morning. Mwangi, who was abducted in Embu town, returned home looking frail, while Kiplangat, taken from Kikuyu on Christmas Day, contacted his family upon being dropped in Machakos. Kavuli, picked up in Ngong, was found over 400 kilometers away in Kitale, and Muteti, taken from Uthiru, was abandoned in Nairobi’s city center.

Kibet’s release and the sudden return of the other abductees have fueled speculation about the motivations behind these incidents, as well as the role of state or non-state actors in orchestrating them.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) recently reported an alarming rise in cases of abduction and enforced disappearances. According to the commission, 82 cases have been documented since June 2024, with 29 individuals still unaccounted for.

President William Ruto’s administration has faced mounting pressure to address the issue. During a recent address, the president directed the National Police Service to investigate and provide answers to families of the missing persons.

“The National Police Service, being an independent body, is responsible for conducting investigations into these incidents,” Ruto said while attending a funeral in Bungoma County last Friday.

Human rights organizations have condemned the abductions, calling for greater accountability from security forces and political leaders. Kibet’s safe return, along with the other four individuals, has brought relief to their families but has also intensified calls for transparency and action to prevent further disappearances.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

