Senator Mong’are makes a case for Raila’s AUC bid in a new book

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 — Former Nyamira Senator Kennedy Mong’are has launched a new book detailing Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s journey to becoming the next African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson as the elections approach in February.

The book, titled “How and Why Raila Odinga Can Win African Union Commission Chairmanship Against Hurdles,” highlights Odinga’s diplomatic strengths, which make him a suitable candidate for the position.

The publication focuses on the former Prime Minister’s extensive experience as a reformer and staunch supporter of democracy.

It also underscores Odinga’s ambition for a prosperous and united Africa, portraying him as one of the continent’s most influential leaders.

“In How and Why Raila Odinga Can Win AUC Chairmanship Against Hurdles, discover the journey of Raila Odinga as he seeks the Chairmanship of the African Union. This book explores the significant challenges he faces, including political rivalries, regional divisions, and external pressures,” Mong’are noted.

Odinga’s candidacy for the African Union Commission chairperson has received widespread support, attributed to his proven track record as a pan-Africanist.

According to President William Ruto, Odinga possesses the qualities needed to champion unity and progress across the African continent.

Expressing confidence in Odinga’s leadership, Ruto stated that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader is well-positioned to foster peace throughout Africa.

Ruto added that the former Prime Minister would effectively manage conflicts and unlock the full potential of the continent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are very confident that the successful bid of Hon. Raila is going to see the fortunes of our continent change for the better in the future,” he said during the 4th edition of the Piny Luo Cultural Festival in Bondo, Siaya County.

February elections

The African Union (AU) announced on Tuesday that elections for the AU Commission senior leadership will be conducted during the Executive Council and Assembly sessions.

The Ordinary Session of the Executive Council will be held on February 12–13, 2025, with the Assembly of Heads of State and Government set to convene on February 15–16, 2025.

“The Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) session kicks off today and runs through January 31, 2025, in preparation for the Ordinary Session of the Executive Council on February 12–13, 2025, and the Assembly of Heads of State and Government on February 15–16, 2025,” the AU stated.

During the elections, Odinga will compete against two other candidates: Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf and Madagascar’s former Foreign Affairs Minister Richard Randriamandrato.

The African Union’s theme for 2025 will focus on “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations.”