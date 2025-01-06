Connect with us

Nyandarua Senator John Methu, /COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Methu writes to Kingi to convene special sitting to address forced disappearances, abductions

Methu expressed deep concern over the growing number of incidents, describing them as a grave violation of fundamental human rights.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6– Nyandarua Senator John Methu has formally petitioned Senate Speaker Amason Kingi to convene a special sitting to deliberate the rise in forced abductions and disappearances.

In a letter to the Speaker, Methu expressed deep concern over the growing number of incidents, describing them as a grave violation of fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression, association, and the right to life and security.

Senator Methu noted that the end of forced abductions and disappearances of government critics is a matter of critical national importance.

“This matter has raised deep national concern as it infringes on the fundamental human rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution, including the freedom of expression, association, and the right to life and security,” he said.

The Senator further expressed concern over what he described as “alarming admissions” from the Kenya Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who have denied involvement in the abductions.

This, he noted, raises fears of an organized criminal syndicate operating beyond the command of the Inspector General and targeting individuals critical of the current administration.

“This syndicate appears to target and silence critics of the current administration,” he said.

He urged the Senate to demand immediate government action to halt the unconstitutional practices, emphasizing the urgency of protecting citizens’ rights and freedoms.

“This House must take the necessary steps to demand immediate action by the Government to stop these illegal and unconstitutional practices,” Methu stated.

The Senator called for actionable recommendations to address the issue, urging the Senate to debate and adopt measures to safeguard against future violations.

The call for action comes amid growing public outcry over the disappearances, with human rights groups and activists demanding government transparency and accountability.

The move comes after four youths who were abducted last month were found.

Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli and Rony Kiplagat reached out to their families even as three others remain missing.

Billy who had been missing for about 15 days walked to his Embu home after he had been abandoned in Nyeri, about 60 kilometers away.

It is not clear who was behind the abduction, but his family had linked the same to his criticism on the government.

This came as human rights activists planned a protest to condemn abduction and forced disappearance.

Muteti was also released by his abductors in Nairobi and found his way home.

He had been abducted outside an apartment on December 21 in Nairobi over social media posts he made.

Over the past six months, cases of abductions and enforced disappearances have become common as parents living in fear of their youth disappearing without a trace.

