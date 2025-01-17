Connect with us

Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni/CFM - Sharon Resian

NATIONAL NEWS

Schools urged to implement infection control protocols as Mpox cases rise to 33

PS Muthoni emphasized the need for frequent handwashing with soap and water or use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – Schools have been urged to implement infection prevention control protocols for classrooms, bathrooms, common areas even as Mpox cases rise to 33 in Kenya.

In a statement, Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni emphasized the need for frequent handwashing with soap and water or use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

She observed that with schools re-opening, children are at a higher riskof the disease.

“Students and staff are encouraged to frequently wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based sanitizers, especially after touching shared surfaces or engaging in physical activities,” she stated.

She further underscored the need for ensuring proper ventilation and non-crowding of students in classrooms.

Muthoni also recommended vigilance in recognition of the Mpox symptoms and taking immediate action by visiting the healthcare facilities for testing.

She outlined the symptoms that include a fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes and general fatigue.

She further advised learning institutions to ensure adherence to health and safety guidelines during assemblies and sporting events.

“We appreciate the continued efforts shown by the public in helping us combating this outbreak and safeguarding the well-being of our nation,” she said.

Twelve counties have been affected by Mpox with Nakuru taking the lead with ten cases followed by Mombasa with eight.

Nairobi, Kajiado, Bungoma, Taita Taveta and Kericho counties have had two cases each reported as Busia, Kilifi, Makueni, Kiambu and Uasin Gishu have reported one case each.

“Additionally, over 2.9 million travelers have been screened at the Points of Entry, and suspected cases are identified for further investigations,” Muthoni stated.

