Sarah Wairimu Faces Fresh Murder Charges Over Tob Cohen’s Death

NAIROBI Kenya, Jan 24— Sarah Wairimu Kamotho arrived at the Kibera Law Courts Friday morning, where she is expected to plead afresh to murder charges in connection with the death of her husband, Dutch billionaire Tob Cohen.

The Director of Public Prosecutions said he reviewed the case and directed that Wairimu be charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

This follows what the prosecution describes as new material evidence implicating her in Cohen’s killing.

In a statement, the DPP said there is overwhelming evidence showing Wairimu was involved in her husband’s murder on the night of July 19 and 20, 2019, at their residence in Lower Kabete, Nairobi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reportedly gathered fresh evidence, leading the prosecution to seek the termination of an inquest into Cohen’s death. “Upon independent and thorough review of the new material, the DPP is satisfied that Ms. Wairimu was involved in the death of Tob Cohen,” read the statement.

Wairimu was first arrested in 2019 after Cohen’s body was discovered in a septic tank within their Kitisuru home. She was charged with his murder, but the case was later dropped in favor of an inquest.

In 2020, Wairimu alleged in court that Cohen had been murdered and his body dumped in the septic tank while she was in police custody. She claimed those responsible were known individuals shielded by law enforcement.

The ODPP has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law, emphasizing that justice will be served in line with public interest and due process.

Wairimu is expected to take a plea Friday as the prosecution moves forward with the fresh charges.