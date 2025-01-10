Sakaja’s Dishi na County Kitchens Mark One-Year Anniversary with 8 Million Meals Served

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Eight Dishi na County kitchens celebrated their one-year anniversary this week, achieving a major milestone in the fight against hunger and malnutrition by serving over 8 million meals since their launch.

Speaking at Muthangari Primary School during celebrations at the Muthangari Kitchen, Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson emphasized the program’s impact and its foundational role in addressing food insecurity.

“The eight kitchens, located in Bidii, Roysambu, Njiru, Kayole 1, Kwa Njenga, Muthangari, Toi, and Racecourse Primary, have collectively served over eight million meals since their inception,” Governor Sakaja said.

Governor Sakaja Johnson with staff at Muthangari Primary School during the one-year anniversary of the Dishi na County program on January 10, 2025.

He commended the cooks, drivers, managers, and cleaners for their dedication, which has been instrumental in the program’s success.

Governor Sakaja Johnson shares a meal with learners and staff at Muthangari Primary School during the one-year anniversary of the Dishi na County program on January 10, 2025.

“Hongera! Watoi Wadishi, Washibe Wasome! It has been a great journey, and we are proud to see increased school enrollment thanks to Dishi na County,” the governor added.

The Dishi na County program has been lauded for its positive impact on school enrollment and learners’ well-being, marking a step forward in addressing nutritional challenges in Nairobi.