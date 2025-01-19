Sakaja slams CoB directive for counties to halt bursary programs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has slammed a recent directive from Controller of Budget (CoB) Margaret Nyakang’o, which effectively halts county government bursary programs, warning that the move threatens to disrupt the education of thousands of vulnerable learners.

Speaking during a service at the Church of Christ in Africa, Governor Sakaja decried the decision, highlighting its impact on over 124,000 students in Nairobi alone.

He emphasized that the directive, if implemented, would leave disadvantaged students stranded and jeopardize their education.

“This directive will negatively affect many learners. Over 124,000 students in Nairobi will be affected, alongside hundreds of thousands across the country. The CoB ought to have considered the welfare of learners before issuing such a directive,” he stated.