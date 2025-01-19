Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja slams CoB directive for counties to halt bursary programs

Sakaja decried the decision, highlighting its impact on over 124,000 students in Nairobi alone.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has slammed a recent directive from Controller of Budget (CoB) Margaret Nyakang’o, which effectively halts county government bursary programs, warning that the move threatens to disrupt the education of thousands of vulnerable learners.

Speaking during a service at the Church of Christ in Africa, Governor Sakaja decried the decision, highlighting its impact on over 124,000 students in Nairobi alone.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He emphasized that the directive, if implemented, would leave disadvantaged students stranded and jeopardize their education.

“This directive will negatively affect many learners. Over 124,000 students in Nairobi will be affected, alongside hundreds of thousands across the country. The CoB ought to have considered the welfare of learners before issuing such a directive,” he stated.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges leaders to guide the youth instead of inciting them

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – President William Ruto has urged leaders to stop inciting youth to violence, emphasizing the need to focus on creating...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Third contingent of 200 police officers arrive in Haiti

The mandate of the officers in Haiti is to protect civilians, uphold public order, and assist in the reform and fortification of regional law...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA, ANC merger was to help President Ruto unite Kenya: Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi now says the merger between the Amani National Congress (ANC) and President William Ruto’s...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua accuses govt of Nyeri chaos after Maina Njenga disrupted prayer session

In his X account, the former DP accused the government of causing unwarranted chaos during the event at the Kamukunji stadium in Nyeri.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Narok East MP Aramat holds peace meeting with Duka Moja residents

The meeting addressed issues that led to the protest that occurred last week on Friday along the Narok Highway.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga storms Dorcas Gachagua’s prayer meeting in Nyeri

Njenga was accompanied by a group of youths forcing speakers at the podium to cut short their speeches.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPSC cautions public against attacking police officers after Narok incident

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has cautioned Kenyans against attacking law enforcement officers following an incident where a...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer loses hand in violent Narok protest over livestock deaths

According to witnesses, residents chased the officer as he fled, beating him with clubs and machetes before chopping off his hand.

1 day ago