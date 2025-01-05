Sakaja launches Dandora Devolved Service Center

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has embarked on a mission to enhance service delivery by establishing service centers across the city.

The initiative aims at bringing county services closer to residents, reducing the need for long commutes to the Central Business District (CBD).

Revenue Chief Officer Tiras Njoroge, confirming the development, emphasized the importance of this move.

“These centers are designed to bring county services closer to the people. Governor Sakaja’s vision is to ensure Nairobians can access essential services nearer to their homes,” he said.

Three centers are currently operational: the City Hall customer service center, and new facilities in Dandora and Makadara.

These centers are strategically located to serve Nairobians more efficiently, particularly those in Eastlands.

“Dandora has seven service counters, while Makadara boasts eight. Each center is supported by a dedicated team to ensure seamless operations,” Njoroge added.

The centers offer a wide range of county services, with a particular focus on revenue-related transactions.

Residents can pay for land rates, Unified Business Permits, seasonal parking, house rent, and other county levies.

Payments can also be made online via the county’s portal, www.nairobiservices.go.ke.

To ensure efficiency, the county recently hired over 40 revenue clerks through a competitive recruitment process. The new employees underwent intensive training to equip them with the skills needed to deliver top-notch service at the centers.

“The recruitment is critical to achieving the county’s ambitious revenue target of KSh20 billion for the financial year ending June 2025. Last year, Nairobi collected KSh12.8 billion, the highest since devolution. This year, we are confident of surpassing this record,” Njoroge said.

Njoroge urged Nairobians to embrace the service centers as an alternative to the congested CBD.

“We are committed to meeting all service needs efficiently and professionally at these centers,” he assured.

