Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Sakaja launches Dandora Devolved Service Center

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has embarked on a mission to enhance service delivery by establishing service centers across the city.

The initiative aims at bringing county services closer to residents, reducing the need for long commutes to the Central Business District (CBD).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Revenue Chief Officer Tiras Njoroge, confirming the development, emphasized the importance of this move.

“These centers are designed to bring county services closer to the people. Governor Sakaja’s vision is to ensure Nairobians can access essential services nearer to their homes,” he said.

Three centers are currently operational: the City Hall customer service center, and new facilities in Dandora and Makadara.

These centers are strategically located to serve Nairobians more efficiently, particularly those in Eastlands.

“Dandora has seven service counters, while Makadara boasts eight. Each center is supported by a dedicated team to ensure seamless operations,” Njoroge added.

The centers offer a wide range of county services, with a particular focus on revenue-related transactions.

Residents can pay for land rates, Unified Business Permits, seasonal parking, house rent, and other county levies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Payments can also be made online via the county’s portal, www.nairobiservices.go.ke.

To ensure efficiency, the county recently hired over 40 revenue clerks through a competitive recruitment process. The new employees underwent intensive training to equip them with the skills needed to deliver top-notch service at the centers.

“The recruitment is critical to achieving the county’s ambitious revenue target of KSh20 billion for the financial year ending June 2025. Last year, Nairobi collected KSh12.8 billion, the highest since devolution. This year, we are confident of surpassing this record,” Njoroge said.

Njoroge urged Nairobians to embrace the service centers as an alternative to the congested CBD.

“We are committed to meeting all service needs efficiently and professionally at these centers,” he assured.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mbadi roots for dualing of Nairobi -Nakuru highway

Mbadi noted that the expansion of the single carriageway road into a dual carriageway will help avoid traffic jams witnessed by motorists on the...

11 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Embu leaders decry growing culture of political intolerance

EMBU, Kenya, Jan 5 – Embu leaders and residents have condemned the growing culture of political intolerance that has been witnessed on several occasions...

39 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki affirms govt plan to deliver on development agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to deliver on its ambitious 2022-2027 development blueprint, ‘The Plan,’...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Town Clerk Kisia critisises Ichung’wah for blasting Natembeya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – Former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia has criticized Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah for disrespecting Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wa Iria wants govt probe on ‘Itungati’ outfit affiliated to Gachagua

MURANGA, Kenya, Jan 4 – Former Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria now wants the government to investigate a new political outfit affiliated to former...

23 hours ago

Kenya

KNCHR mourns passing of Chairperson Roseline Odede

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) is mourning the sudden demise of its Chairperson, Roseline Odhiambo Odede,...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

My administration will keep to the law and everybody must respect the law: Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – President William Ruto has dispelled fears that his government has adopted abduction and killings as a means of dealing...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt has taken action on extrajudicial killings: Ruto

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Jan 3 – The government has taken decisive action to tame extrajudicial killings in the country, President William Ruto has said. The...

2 days ago