Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson takes the wheel of one of the newly launched refuse compactor trucks during the flag-off ceremony at City Hall on January 9, 2025.

County News

Sakaja Flags Off 24 Refuse Trucks to Boost Nairobi’s Cleanliness

The Governor also announced plans to establish Green Nairobi Company Limited, a parastatal dedicated to maintaining the city’s cleanliness. Modeled after Nairobi Water, the company will operate independently to ensure consistent funding and streamlined operations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has flagged off 24 new refuse compactor trucks at City Hall, marking a major step in enhancing waste management across the county.

The trucks will be deployed immediately to improve garbage collection in the Central Business District (CBD), main corridors, and key markets.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“These 24 trucks will play a critical role in ensuring efficient garbage collection. With their deployment, the work begins immediately,” Governor Sakaja said during the launch.

Addressing the waste management team, the Governor urged them to fully utilize the new resources and meet residents’ expectations for a cleaner Nairobi.

“Our residents demand service delivery, and we cannot afford to fail. Let’s make use of these resources to maintain a clean and healthy environment,” he emphasized.

A fleet of 24 newly acquired refuse compactor trucks lined up at City Hall, Nairobi, ready for deployment to enhance waste management across the city, January 9, 2025.

Governor Sakaja, accompanied by Green Nairobi CEC Maureen Njeri and Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria, reiterated his administration’s dedication to making Nairobi one of Africa’s cleanest cities.

“Just two days ago, over 3,500 Green Army members participated in cleaning efforts across the county. Cleanliness is next to godliness. We cannot thrive in a dirty environment, and that’s why we must ensure our markets, streets, and estates are spotless,” he said.

The Governor also announced plans to establish Green Nairobi Company Limited, a parastatal dedicated to maintaining the city’s cleanliness. Modeled after Nairobi Water, the company will operate independently to ensure consistent funding and streamlined operations.

“This entity will bring efficiency and accountability to waste management. Garbage collectors will remain part of the system but will follow new procedures designed to enhance effectiveness,” he explained.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Nairobi Set for Sh43.4 Billion BRT System to Tackle Traffic Woes

The funding will be used to construct Line 3 of the BRT, beginning with a 12-kilometre route connecting Dandora to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH)...

December 19, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja clarifies Uhuru Park to be leased only for recreation

Sakaja stated that city hall is looking to add value to these spaces by introducing amenities such as food stalls, bouncing castles, recreation facilities,...

December 6, 2024

Top stories

Sakaja Assures Woodley Homeowners of Return to New Homes in Modern Housing Project as County Starts Demolitions

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 19 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has assured the 43 homeowners of Woodley Estate who vacated their properties for a modern...

November 19, 2024

Top stories

Sakaja Announces Construction of Safe Houses for Gender Violence Victims

This follows concerns over the increasing number of femicide cases in the country, particularly the capital, Nairobi.

November 3, 2024

Top stories

Sakaja’s Universal School Meal Program Boosts Enrolment by 34%

For instance, at Umoja One Primary School, enrolment surged from 1,650 to 2,552, representing an increase of over 900 pupils, thanks to Dishi Na...

October 29, 2024

World

Alai Resigns from Nairobi County Assembly Committees Citing Interference

He also emphasized that the blatant disregard for the law undermines the assembly’s integrity and the trust placed in it by Nairobi citizens

October 13, 2024

Top stories

Tirus Njoroge Appointed Nairobi County Revenue Receiver

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – Tiras Njoroge has been appointed as the Receiver of Revenue for Nairobi City County for the 2024/25 Financial Year....

October 10, 2024

County News

Sakaja pledges 20 modern markets in Nairobi by 2027 to boost trade

Some of the markets under construction include Kahawa West, Mutuini among others projected to be completed by end of the year.

August 29, 2024