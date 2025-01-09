Sakaja Flags Off 24 Refuse Trucks to Boost Nairobi’s Cleanliness

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has flagged off 24 new refuse compactor trucks at City Hall, marking a major step in enhancing waste management across the county.

The trucks will be deployed immediately to improve garbage collection in the Central Business District (CBD), main corridors, and key markets.

“These 24 trucks will play a critical role in ensuring efficient garbage collection. With their deployment, the work begins immediately,” Governor Sakaja said during the launch.

Addressing the waste management team, the Governor urged them to fully utilize the new resources and meet residents’ expectations for a cleaner Nairobi.

“Our residents demand service delivery, and we cannot afford to fail. Let’s make use of these resources to maintain a clean and healthy environment,” he emphasized. A fleet of 24 newly acquired refuse compactor trucks lined up at City Hall, Nairobi, ready for deployment to enhance waste management across the city, January 9, 2025.

Governor Sakaja, accompanied by Green Nairobi CEC Maureen Njeri and Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria, reiterated his administration’s dedication to making Nairobi one of Africa’s cleanest cities.

“Just two days ago, over 3,500 Green Army members participated in cleaning efforts across the county. Cleanliness is next to godliness. We cannot thrive in a dirty environment, and that’s why we must ensure our markets, streets, and estates are spotless,” he said.

The Governor also announced plans to establish Green Nairobi Company Limited, a parastatal dedicated to maintaining the city’s cleanliness. Modeled after Nairobi Water, the company will operate independently to ensure consistent funding and streamlined operations.

“This entity will bring efficiency and accountability to waste management. Garbage collectors will remain part of the system but will follow new procedures designed to enhance effectiveness,” he explained.

About The Author