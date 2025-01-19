Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Governor Johnson Sakaja.

County News

Sakaja Faults CoB Bursary Directive, Warns of Crisis for Thousands of Learners

He maintained that supporting education is not an overreach of county government functions but a crucial intervention for needy students.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has strongly criticized a directive from Controller of Budget (CoB) Margaret Nyakang’o that halts county bursary programs, warning that it could disrupt the education of thousands of vulnerable students.

Speaking during a service at the Church of Christ in Africa, Sakaja decried the decision, citing its potential impact on over 124,000 learners in Nairobi alone. He argued that the move would leave disadvantaged students stranded and jeopardize their education.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This directive will negatively affect many learners. Over 124,000 students in Nairobi will be affected, alongside hundreds of thousands across the country. The CoB ought to have considered the welfare of learners before issuing such a directive,” he stated.

Defending the county bursary programs, Sakaja maintained that supporting education is not an overreach of county government functions but a crucial intervention for needy students.

“We understand the national government’s role, but it is also our duty as counties to care for our people. Until free education is fully realized at all levels, bursaries remain essential,” he asserted.

His concerns were echoed by local leaders, including MPs and MCAs who attended the service. Makadara MP George Aladwa voiced frustration over the mounting pressure from parents seeking financial support.

“Bursaries are a lifeline in our constituencies. Starting tomorrow, parents will be flocking to our offices seeking assistance. What do we tell them?” Aladwa questioned.

The directive by Nyakang’o requires counties to cede the education function to the national government if they wish to continue supporting students. However, Sakaja called for a review, warning that rigid bureaucracy should not take precedence over students’ welfare.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Governor Sakaja Unveils Bold Plan to Revamp Nairobi CBD

The governor warned against violations of city regulations, citing an ongoing crackdown on illegal advertisements along corridors and walkways.

6 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja slams CoB directive for counties to halt bursary programs

Sakaja decried the decision, highlighting its impact on over 124,000 students in Nairobi alone.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors dismiss Budget Controller’s stance on bursaries, cite social protection

Governor Abdullahi, referencing Article 43(3) of the Constitution, argued that both levels of government are obligated to provide appropriate social security to individuals who...

2 days ago

Top stories

Governor Sakaja Leads Night-Long Cleaning Exercise to Transform Nairobi’s Cleanliness

The massive cleaning effort saw teams combing through every corner of the city’s main highways and streets. The governor vowed that the initiative would...

6 days ago

County News

Sakaja’s Dishi na County Kitchens Mark One-Year Anniversary with 8 Million Meals Served

The eight kitchens, located in Bidii, Roysambu, Njiru, Kayole 1, Kwa Njenga, Muthangari, Toi, and Racecourse Primary, have collectively served over eight million meals...

January 10, 2025

County News

Sakaja Flags Off 24 Refuse Trucks to Boost Nairobi’s Cleanliness

The Governor also announced plans to establish Green Nairobi Company Limited, a parastatal dedicated to maintaining the city’s cleanliness. Modeled after Nairobi Water, the...

January 9, 2025

Top stories

Nairobi Set for Sh43.4 Billion BRT System to Tackle Traffic Woes

The funding will be used to construct Line 3 of the BRT, beginning with a 12-kilometre route connecting Dandora to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH)...

December 19, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja clarifies Uhuru Park to be leased only for recreation

Sakaja stated that city hall is looking to add value to these spaces by introducing amenities such as food stalls, bouncing castles, recreation facilities,...

December 6, 2024