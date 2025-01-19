Sakaja Faults CoB Bursary Directive, Warns of Crisis for Thousands of Learners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has strongly criticized a directive from Controller of Budget (CoB) Margaret Nyakang’o that halts county bursary programs, warning that it could disrupt the education of thousands of vulnerable students.

Speaking during a service at the Church of Christ in Africa, Sakaja decried the decision, citing its potential impact on over 124,000 learners in Nairobi alone. He argued that the move would leave disadvantaged students stranded and jeopardize their education.

“This directive will negatively affect many learners. Over 124,000 students in Nairobi will be affected, alongside hundreds of thousands across the country. The CoB ought to have considered the welfare of learners before issuing such a directive,” he stated.

Defending the county bursary programs, Sakaja maintained that supporting education is not an overreach of county government functions but a crucial intervention for needy students.

“We understand the national government’s role, but it is also our duty as counties to care for our people. Until free education is fully realized at all levels, bursaries remain essential,” he asserted.

His concerns were echoed by local leaders, including MPs and MCAs who attended the service. Makadara MP George Aladwa voiced frustration over the mounting pressure from parents seeking financial support.

“Bursaries are a lifeline in our constituencies. Starting tomorrow, parents will be flocking to our offices seeking assistance. What do we tell them?” Aladwa questioned.

The directive by Nyakang’o requires counties to cede the education function to the national government if they wish to continue supporting students. However, Sakaja called for a review, warning that rigid bureaucracy should not take precedence over students’ welfare.