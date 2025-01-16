Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Safaricom recognised as Kenya’s top employer in 2025

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – The Top Employer Institute (TEI) has certified Safaricom as a Top Employer 2025 in Kenya and Africa for the fourth year running, and as Kenya’s number one employer based on its Human Resource (HR) policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute certification is based on an extensive review of employer practices across six HR domains consisting of 20 areas including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Well-being, and more.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We are pleased to be recognized as a top employer alongside some of Africa’s biggest companies. This certification is an endorsement of the strong employer brand that Safaricom has created over the years by providing an agile working environment and numerous opportunities for employees to grow in their chosen crafts,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom PLC.

The Top Employers Institute, which was established over 30 years ago, is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognized as employers of choice. The programme has certified and recognised over 2,400 Top Employers in 125 countries/regions across five continents.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: “In a time of rapid change—where technological, economic, and social factors continually reshape our world—these extraordinary times bring out the best in people and organisations. This year’s Top Employers Certification Programme showcases the resilience of the certified Top Employers 2025, who consistently prioritise the growth and wellbeing of their people, as they enrich the world of work. We are proud to celebrate these people-first leaders and teams as the Top Employers for 2025!”

This recognition comes as Safaricom gears up to celebrate 25 years of transforming lives and is laying the foundations to be Africa’s leading purpose-led technology company by 2030. The certification and first place ranking have also been awarded to Vodacom Group, Vodacom South Africa, Vodacom Mozambique, and Vodacom Tanzania.

Safaricom first received the Top Employer certification in 2022 and has retained it four years in a row. The company continuously enhances its Employee Value Proposition with elements such as hybrid working, flexi-benefits, and a comprehensive set of talent development initiatives that enable its people to upskill and pursue future-fit digital careers.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court dismisses Orwoba’s petition contesting suspension from Senate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – The High Court has ruled in favor of the Senate’s decision to suspend nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba for one...

30 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNH restores SHA system after 2-day disruption

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has restored its Social Health Authority (SHA) system after a two-day outage that disrupted...

48 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Patients storm Afya House, confront CS Barasa over SHIF glitches

The patients, some of whom managed to gain entry into Afya House, detailed their struggles, accusing officials of neglecting their concerns.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wiper expels Farah Maalim over vulgar remarks during Ruto’s North Rift tour

Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced the expulsion, accusing the Dadaab MP of violating the party constitution and insulting the youth for their criticism of...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

WATCH: Drama as patients, some with infants, storm CS Baraza’s media briefing protesting SHIF glitches

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya on high alert after 8 Marburg virus-related deaths in Tanzania

Alerts have been issued to Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, DRC, Mozambique warning them of a potential outbreak.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Makueni-based deputy OCS arrested again in Nairobi for illegally detaining motorist

The arrest of Inspector Guyo Dida, came after a motorist identified as Najma Ali Magongo filed a complaint at the Central Police Station, accusing...

21 hours ago

Capital Health

Pharmacy Board cracks whip on pharmaceutical practitioners cited for misconduct

One notable case involved Malibu Pharmacy, where a pharmacist authorized the delivery of medication in a package that violated patient confidentiality.

22 hours ago