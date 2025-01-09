Rwanda’s Kigali to go all-electric in ambitious e-mobility plan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 — Rwanda has announced plans to begin phasing out non-electric motorcycles in the capital, Kigali, as part of its efforts to promote environmental sustainability.

Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure, Jimmy Gasore, revealed on January 7 that the initiative will begin this year.

Speaking during a parliamentary session, Gasore emphasized that the long-term benefits of the transition outweigh the short-term challenges, particularly for the transport sector and motorcycle riders.

“This is a significant step towards achieving clean and sustainable transportation in Kigali and across the country,” Gasore stated.

Addressing concerns raised by legislators about the livelihoods of motorcycle riders, Gasore clarified that the transition will apply only to new motorcycles entering the market.

To support the adoption of electric motorcycles, the government plans to establish a network of battery exchange stations throughout Kigali.

The infrastructure will facilitate the seamless integration of electric motorcycles into the city’s transport system.

Gasore explained that the move aligns with Rwanda’s broader strategy to combat air pollution, as motorcycles account for 50 per cent of Kigali’s air pollution, according to official statistics.

Transitioning to electric motorcycles will significantly improve the city’s environmental health, the minister noted.

“Switching to electric motorcycles is a crucial step in reducing carbon emissions and preserving the environment,” Gasore said.

This initiative builds on Rwanda’s partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which began in 2021 to replace fuel-powered motorcycles with electric models.

The collaboration aims to lower carbon emissions and protect the environment.

Rwanda has over 100,000 motorcycles, with 46,000 used for transporting people and goods. Of these, 26,000 operate in Kigali.

While electric motorcycles currently make up a small fraction of the total, their numbers are steadily growing.

