Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure, Jimmy Gasore, revealed on January 7 that the initiative will begin this year/FILE/RwandaInfra

Africa

Rwanda’s Kigali to go all-electric in ambitious e-mobility plan

Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure, Jimmy Gasore, revealed on January 7 that the initiative will begin this year.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 — Rwanda has announced plans to begin phasing out non-electric motorcycles in the capital, Kigali, as part of its efforts to promote environmental sustainability.

Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure, Jimmy Gasore, revealed on January 7 that the initiative will begin this year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking during a parliamentary session, Gasore emphasized that the long-term benefits of the transition outweigh the short-term challenges, particularly for the transport sector and motorcycle riders.

“This is a significant step towards achieving clean and sustainable transportation in Kigali and across the country,” Gasore stated.

Addressing concerns raised by legislators about the livelihoods of motorcycle riders, Gasore clarified that the transition will apply only to new motorcycles entering the market.

To support the adoption of electric motorcycles, the government plans to establish a network of battery exchange stations throughout Kigali.

The infrastructure will facilitate the seamless integration of electric motorcycles into the city’s transport system.

Gasore explained that the move aligns with Rwanda’s broader strategy to combat air pollution, as motorcycles account for 50 per cent of Kigali’s air pollution, according to official statistics.

Transitioning to electric motorcycles will significantly improve the city’s environmental health, the minister noted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Switching to electric motorcycles is a crucial step in reducing carbon emissions and preserving the environment,” Gasore said.

This initiative builds on Rwanda’s partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which began in 2021 to replace fuel-powered motorcycles with electric models.

The collaboration aims to lower carbon emissions and protect the environment.

Rwanda has over 100,000 motorcycles, with 46,000 used for transporting people and goods. Of these, 26,000 operate in Kigali.

While electric motorcycles currently make up a small fraction of the total, their numbers are steadily growing.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Rwanda faults ‘biased and simplistic’ condemnation of M23’s Masisi takeover

Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, accused the West of failing to acknowledge key aspects of the conflict.

22 hours ago

Africa

US Welcomes MONUSCO Mandate Renewal, Raises Concerns Over Rwanda’s Role in DRC Conflict

However, the US expressed disappointment over the resolution’s omission of explicit references to Rwanda’s involvement in the conflict in eastern DRC.

December 22, 2024

Africa

Rwanda Declares End to Marburg Virus Disease Outbreak

The outbreak, which began in mid-September 2024, recorded 66 confirmed cases, with 15 fatalities and 51 recoveries. Notably, two patients were successfully extubated after...

December 20, 2024

Africa

Raila promises to rally for 2 permanent African seat in UN Security Council

Odinga emphasized the urgent need to address Africa's historical exclusion from global decision-making processes, particularly at the UNSC, which wields significant influence over international...

December 14, 2024

EAC

Report roots for digital skills training to seal gaps in justice delivery

The report, titled "A Comparative Study on Digitization of Justice Following COVID-19 in Kenya and Rwanda," highlights that addressing digital illiteracy is key to...

December 12, 2024

Africa

Rwanda lauds Paris Court conviction against genocide denier

The Paris Criminal Court’s 17th Chamber found Charles Onana guilty and fined him €8,400 ($8,900; £7,000).

December 11, 2024

Sustainability Watch

COP29 Climate Summit Opens in Baku with Focus on Global Finance, Green Energy Solutions

Kenya's delegation, led by Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, is joined by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, representing President William...

November 11, 2024

Sustainability Watch

Short and Long-Term Effects of COP29 on Climate

These discussions could bring significant changes to daily life worldwide, from energy costs to economic policies.

November 11, 2024