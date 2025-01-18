Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

UDA and ANC parties merged on January 18, 2025. /COURTESY.

Top stories

Ruto’s UDA merges with Mudavadi’s ANC to Form a Unified Party

The merger, announced on Friday at State House, Nairobi, was witnessed by Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who previously led ANC before joining the Kenya Kwanza government in 2022.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has officially merged with the Amani National Congress (ANC) to form a single political entity under the UDA banner.

The merger, announced on Friday at State House, Nairobi, was witnessed by Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who previously led ANC before joining the Kenya Kwanza government in 2022.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire confirmed that Lamu Governor Issa Timamy, who took over ANC’s leadership after Mudavadi’s transition, will now serve as one of UDA’s deputy party leaders alongside Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Former ANC Chairperson Kelvin Lunani has been appointed UDA’s vice-chair, while ANC Secretary-General Omboko Milemba, who is also the MP for Emuhaya, will assume the role of deputy secretary-general in the newly consolidated party.

Mbarire acknowledged the challenges encountered during the merger process, stating that Deputy President Kithure Kindiki played a key role in resolving outstanding issues after assuming his position as UDA’s deputy party leader.

“We are extremely happy as UDA that this process, which faced hurdles and delays, has finally come to completion,” she said.

She added that former ANC officials will be integrated into UDA’s leadership and secretariat, while ANC’s structures and organs will be absorbed into the party.

The UDA leadership has outlined post-merger initiatives, including harmonizing core values, rebranding, and launching membership recruitment drives. Mbarire emphasized that all pre-merger coalition agreements within the Kenya Kwanza Coalition have been incorporated into the new political framework to ensure continuity.

“The new party will focus on inclusivity, democracy, and building a strong political movement that transcends governments,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kenya Deploys 270 More Troops to Haiti as Trump Signals Continued Support for Security Mission

The deployment comes amid growing concerns over escalating gang violence in Haiti, where armed groups have overrun parts of the capital and forced thousands...

2 hours ago

County News

DP Kindiki Slams Gachagua, Vows Not to Use Office for Political Expediency

He committed to ensuring that the country’s development agenda, particularly in infrastructure, youth empowerment, and economic growth, is prioritized over political ambitions.

15 hours ago

Top stories

Govt Directs Social Media Firms to Set Up Physical Offices in Kenya To Curb Misuse

This follows months of a stand-off sparked by negative posts online against top government officials, including President William Ruto who was angered by cartoons...

2 days ago

Top stories

Ruto’s Trade CS Nominee Lee Kinyanjui Defends Critical Stance on Government During Vetting

He clarified that his criticisms were aimed at policies, not the government itself

4 days ago

Top stories

Muturi Reveals Son’s Abduction by NIS, Released After President Ruto’s Direct Intervention

Muturi's explosive statement revealing confidential conversations, including with the president and the call from the Head of State to the Spy Chief has brought...

4 days ago

Top stories

Three Cabinet nominees to be vetted by MPs Committee today

First on the list is former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, nominated for the agriculture portfolio whose vetting will begin at midday.

4 days ago

Top stories

Muturi Calls for National Dialogue on Rising Abductions Amid Mounting Pressure

In December 2024 alone, seven youths were abducted, allegedly linked to satirical cartoons depicting the president and other leaders in a negative light. They...

6 days ago

Top stories

Ruto Dismisses Claims of Being a One-Term President

The President reflected on his rise to power, acknowledging the significant opposition he faced from influential figures.

6 days ago