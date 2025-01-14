Ruto’s Trade CS Nominee Lee Kinyanjui Defends Critical Stance on Government During Vetting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, nominated for the Trade Cabinet position, has defended his critical stance on government policies despite his nomination to join the administration.

During his vetting before the National Assembly Committee on Appointment, Kinyanjui, who has been vocal on social media in calling out the government on various issues, clarified that his criticisms were aimed at policies, not the government itself.

“I have used my knowledge to be critical of the administration at times, but I want to correct the misunderstanding. There’s a difference between being critical of policies and being critical of a government,” Kinyanjui said.

He further explained, “If, for example, we say pending bills are affecting businesses, that’s not an attack on the government, but a plea from the business community—a positive criticism.”

Belgut MP Nelson Koech raised concerns about Kinyanjui’s suitability to serve in the Kenya Kwanza government, citing his previous criticisms of its policies. “You will be joining the Kenya Kwanza government, which has its own manifesto. How do you think you will work with this administration, considering that you’ve been extremely critical of its policies?” Koech asked.

In response, Kinyanjui emphasized his commitment to work with the government, focusing on policy reforms that benefit local industries. He promised to prioritize reviving the country’s manufacturing sector by aligning policies with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreements.

“We must balance trade agreements with the growth of both local and large industries, and work with all players to achieve a comprehensive plan,” Kinyanjui said.

When questioned by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa about the need to review current policies affecting industries like cement and steel, Kinyanjui stressed the importance of a harmonized approach.

Ichungwa had questioned the stagnation of Kenya’s manufacturing sector at 7.6% of GDP, while Uganda’s manufacturing sector had grown to 15.65%.

Kinyanjui emphasized the need for a unified approach to policy, stating, “We are facing a growing balance of payments deficit, and to overcome this, it is crucial to harmonize our approach and understand the implications of every policy.”