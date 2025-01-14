Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lee Kinyanjui when he was vetted for the Trade Cabinet Sectetary post on January 14, 2025 following nomination by President William Ruto. /COURTESY.

Top stories

Ruto’s Trade CS Nominee Lee Kinyanjui Defends Critical Stance on Government During Vetting

He clarified that his criticisms were aimed at policies, not the government itself

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, nominated for the Trade Cabinet position, has defended his critical stance on government policies despite his nomination to join the administration.

During his vetting before the National Assembly Committee on Appointment, Kinyanjui, who has been vocal on social media in calling out the government on various issues, clarified that his criticisms were aimed at policies, not the government itself.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I have used my knowledge to be critical of the administration at times, but I want to correct the misunderstanding. There’s a difference between being critical of policies and being critical of a government,” Kinyanjui said.

He further explained, “If, for example, we say pending bills are affecting businesses, that’s not an attack on the government, but a plea from the business community—a positive criticism.”

Belgut MP Nelson Koech raised concerns about Kinyanjui’s suitability to serve in the Kenya Kwanza government, citing his previous criticisms of its policies. “You will be joining the Kenya Kwanza government, which has its own manifesto. How do you think you will work with this administration, considering that you’ve been extremely critical of its policies?” Koech asked.

In response, Kinyanjui emphasized his commitment to work with the government, focusing on policy reforms that benefit local industries. He promised to prioritize reviving the country’s manufacturing sector by aligning policies with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreements.

“We must balance trade agreements with the growth of both local and large industries, and work with all players to achieve a comprehensive plan,” Kinyanjui said.

When questioned by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa about the need to review current policies affecting industries like cement and steel, Kinyanjui stressed the importance of a harmonized approach.

Ichungwa had questioned the stagnation of Kenya’s manufacturing sector at 7.6% of GDP, while Uganda’s manufacturing sector had grown to 15.65%.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kinyanjui emphasized the need for a unified approach to policy, stating, “We are facing a growing balance of payments deficit, and to overcome this, it is crucial to harmonize our approach and understand the implications of every policy.”

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Lee Kinyanjui Denies Claims of Dumping Nakuru Street Children in Hyena-Infested Forests

The accusations stem from a 2020 Senate report that called for halting Nakuru's elevation to city status following allegations that street children were discarded...

2 mins ago

Top stories

Muturi Reveals Son’s Abduction by NIS, Released After President Ruto’s Direct Intervention

Muturi's explosive statement revealing confidential conversations, including with the president and the call from the Head of State to the Spy Chief has brought...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Three Cabinet nominees to be vetted by MPs Committee today

First on the list is former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, nominated for the agriculture portfolio whose vetting will begin at midday.

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wamatinga leads MPs in telling off ‘bitter’ Muturi over abductions ‘outbursts’

Wamatinga alleged that Muturi is resentful about President William Ruto's move to include other leaders who served with him during former President Uhuru Kenyatta's...

1 day ago

Top stories

Muturi Calls for National Dialogue on Rising Abductions Amid Mounting Pressure

In December 2024 alone, seven youths were abducted, allegedly linked to satirical cartoons depicting the president and other leaders in a negative light. They...

2 days ago

Top stories

Ruto Dismisses Claims of Being a One-Term President

The President reflected on his rise to power, acknowledging the significant opposition he faced from influential figures.

2 days ago

Africa

Ruto Urges African Countries to Collaborate in Building Resilient Food Systems

He spoke at the African Union Extraordinary Summit on the Post-Malabo Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) held in Kampala, Uganda.

3 days ago

Top stories

Parliamentary Committee to Vet Cabinet Nominees Next Week

Following the vetting process, the Committee on Appointments will retreat to write its report, which will be tabled in the National Assembly on Thursday,...

3 days ago