Ruto’s PSC nominee faces hurdles as MPs push for diversity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 — Ethnicity and age emerged as key factors during the vetting of President William Ruto’s nominee for vice chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC), Mary Kimonye, before the National Assembly Labor Committee.

Kimonye faced tough questions from the committee, chaired by Runyejes MP Eric Muchangi, urging her to withdraw her candidacy for the sake of fairness and diversity in the commission’s top management.

A petition submitted to the committee sought to bar Kimonye from the position, arguing that the Kikuyu community was already represented by PSC Chairperson Anthony Mwangi.

However, Kimonye clarified her ethnic background, asserting that she traces her roots to the Meru community, which she argued is distinct from the Kikuyu, despite both being part of the broader Mt. Kenya region.

“I didn’t understand while applying for this job that I was going to represent a certain community. I thought I was going to do a job for Kenya. That’s my contention. I have given you my ID, and as I understand myself, I am a Meru, and I don’t know how anyone would prove otherwise,” Kimonye said.

The former Principal Secretary explained that she was born in Kirinyaga County, which might have led to the misconception that she belongs to the Kikuyu community.

“I was born in Embu Hospital, which is now in Kirinyaga County, but back then, it was part of Embu District. I am a Meru, and I have nothing else to add,” Kimonye said.

Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga urged Kimonye to reconsider her interest in the position for the sake of diversity, arguing that both the Meru and Kikuyu communities hail from the Mt. Kenya region.

Equal opportunities

“Being patriotic as you are, would you consider withdrawing your candidacy, given that the chairperson is Kikuyu and the perception that you are from the same region, to provide greater opportunities for other Kenyans?” Chonga stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Committee Chair Muchangi dismissed the notion that the Meru and Kikuyu communities should be perceived as a single entity, emphasizing the importance of fairness and diversity as required by the Constitution.

“It’s not recorded or written anywhere that you are meant to represent a particular community. The Constitution of Kenya requires fairness and diversity. I am persuaded that the Meru and Kikuyu are two different ethnic communities, and that should come out clearly,” Muchangi said.

Kangema MP Peter Irungu added, “The petition claims you are Kikuyu, but you now assert you are Meru. Can you explain to this committee clearly that you are indeed Meru, rather than stating that you don’t represent a tribe?”

On the issue of age, Kimonye dismissed concerns that nearing retirement would affect her effectiveness, citing her extensive experience in public service.

“Research has shown that the most productive age is between 45 and 70. I will deliver because I have the experience and am more settled, having dealt with everything I needed to earlier in my career. I am focused on the job,” Kimonye stated.

Regarding her suitability and competence, Kimonye pledged to revamp the PSC internship program by fostering public-private partnerships to address unemployment among graduates.

“We need concerted efforts to engage the private sector and connect these children to jobs in the sector. We should mentor them to use the skills they have in the informal sector. Even if the government were to expand its establishment, it couldn’t absorb beyond one million,” Kimonye explained.

About The Author