Among the key topics on the agenda is Guinea-Bissau’s support for Kenya’s bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson position/Screengrab

DIPLOMACY

Ruto welcomes Guinea-Bissau’s Embaló for State Visit

On his arrival on Saturday, Ruto accorded the visiting leader an official reception featuring a guard of honour and a 21-gun salute.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — President William Ruto is hosting Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embaló at State House, Nairobi, for a State Visit that will see the two leaders engage in bileteral talks on cooperation between the two countries.

Among the key topics on the agenda is Guinea-Bissau’s support for Kenya’s bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson position.

The crucial election, scheduled for next month, has attracted significant attention as Kenya’s candidate, Raila Odinga, prepares to face off against Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf and Madagascar’s former Foreign Minister Richard Randriamandrato.

The former Prime Minister has been intensifying his shuttle diplomacy efforts, engaging African Heads of State to rally support for his bid.

Odinga has already secured endorsements from several leaders, with the latest coming from Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

President Ruto has deployed state resources to support the veteran opposition leader in securing the AU Chairperson seat.

Kenya’s campaign has gained momentum, with multiple African leaders offering their endorsements.

Nairobi is hoping to rally more endorsements in the final stretch of the race as it seeks to cement its influence within the African Union.

