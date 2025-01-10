Ruto urges youth to monetize social media use responsibly

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – President William Ruto has urged Kenyan youth to leverage social media platforms responsibly by monetizing their expertise rather than engaging in insults and the spread of propaganda.

Speaking during the official opening of the Nigeria Technical Training Institute in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu Friday, President Ruto encouraged young people to use the internet as a tool for self-improvement and income generation.

“In this college, the youth are using the internet to work. They are not abusing people; they are working. The internet is not for insults; it is for making money to improve your life,” he said.

President Ruto reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhancing the country’s digital infrastructure, a move he says is designed to empower the youth and create more opportunities for employment.

“As we speak, we have a digital Infrastructure Programme rolling out our fibre optic network across Kenya. We are targeting 100,000 institutions to ensure that our young people have access to the internet, enabling them to monetize their talent, knowledge, and expertise,” he explained.

He stated that this is in line with the government’s ambitious plan to integrate technology into education and workspaces, bridging the digital divide across rural and urban areas.

The president also addressed the issue of misinformation and propaganda, cautioning Kenyans against falling victim to falsehoods.

He stressed that those opposing government initiatives would not derail the country’s progress.

“I want to assure the people of Kenya: our development and transformation will not be sabotaged by the naysayers. They will fail, and Kenya will succeed,” he declared.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Ruto highlighted the ongoing Digital Jobs Programme as a cornerstone of the government’s strategy to combat unemployment among the youth.

He mentioned that the initiative aims to provide young Kenyans with opportunities in online work, enabling them to earn incomes through global digital platforms.

In addition, the Head of state emphasized that the government’s affordable housing project is a key source of employment for young professionals, including architects, masons, plumbers, and other skilled workers.

The president’s sentiments align with earlier commitments to create more opportunities for the youth, particularly through technology and innovation.

About The Author