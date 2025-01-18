Connect with us

Ruto urges clergy to take the lead in preserving integrity of Kenya’s moral fabric

The head of state said that religious leaders and other actors provide society with the moral compass necessary to overcome the challenges being faced.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – President William Ruto has urged religious leaders to take the lead in ensuring the integrity of the country’s moral fabric.

“It is our collective responsibility as a society to ensure the integrity of our moral fabric,” the head of state indicated.

He was speaking during a meeting with Akorino Church leaders led by National Coordinator Bishop Isaac Kariuki and Runyenjes Member of Parliament Eric Karemba.

