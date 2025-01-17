Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto tasks CS Kagwe with prioritizing fertilizer distribution

The President further urged Kagwe to ensure the release of tea exports stuck at the port of Mombasa.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – President William Ruto has tasked Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe with prioritizing fertilizer distribution, as he takes up his new docket.

Speaking during his swearing-in Friday at State House Nairobi, the head of state directed him to focus on the livestock vaccination initiative.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“And I am sure and confident that the transformation in the agricultural sector that is necessary from enhancing productivity, adding value to what we produce, and finding the routes to market for what we have produced is going to be front and center of your leadership of the team at the Ministry of Agriculture,” he said.

The President further urged Kagwe to ensure the release of tea exports stuck at the port of Mombasa.

“I will look up to you for leadership on how this fertilizer is going to get to every farmer  to make sure that we eliminate any impediments, any shortcomings, the correct fertilizer to the correct farmers.,” he said.

The President further urged Kagwe to resolve challenges of tea meant for exports that has been stuck at the Mombasa port as he officially takes office as the Agricultural Cabinet Secretary.

Given that tea is one of the main foreign exchange earners in the country, Ruto said that the issues impeding tea exports should be quickly addressed to increase government income earnings through the sector.

“We need to find out what are the issues that are causing the clog up of tea at the bottom of Mombasa. And the good news around that space is that we enhanced our earnings from tea this last year from $180 billion to $210 billion and farmers are expecting us to look at the future,” he noted.

Regarding the nationwide livestock vaccination campaign, the Head of State reaffirmed that farmers will not be forced to allow their animals to be vaccinated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He however, emphasized the importance of exercise, claiming that it will help Kenya’s livestock industry excel in the international market.

“Making sure that our meat, dairy, and other products also meet the standards that are required. I am very confident that the challenge we’ve had persuading farmers to vaccinate, you have what it takes.  You’ve done it before with the vaccinations that were there,” stated Ruto.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kihika says she is well and on maternity leave after public concern over absence

There was a similar long silence in 2023 with people on social media claiming she was critically ill and under treatment abroad.

19 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Schools urged to implement infection control protocols as Mpox cases rise to 33

PS Muthoni emphasized the need for frequent handwashing with soap and water or use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

31 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyong’o seeks CJ Koome’s intervention in Baby Pendo’s murder trial after third adjournment

Nyong'o said the reasons given for the recent aborted plea takings of 12 police officers implicated are not convincing.

57 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Baby-killer case, police brutality and the long wait for Kenyan justice

After each postponement or small development, the couple are swamped with calls.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki sustains quest to consolidate Mt Kenya voting bloc

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has hit the ground running to consolidate the Mt Kenya voting bloc with a meeting...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KEWOPA launches ‘Komesha Dhuluma’ campaign to tackle GBV, femicide

All female lawmakers are expected to spearhead the movement in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NBA to go after unregistered GMO handlers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – National Biosafety Authority says it will crack the whip on institutions dealing with research on genetically modified organisms (GMOs)...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kagwe, Kabogo, Kinyanjui sworn in as Cabinet Secretaries after MPs approval

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – Mutahi Kagwe, Lee Kinyanjui and William Kabogo have been sworn in as Cabinet Secretaries after receiving National Assembly approval....

3 hours ago