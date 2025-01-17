Ruto tasks CS Kagwe with prioritizing fertilizer distribution

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – President William Ruto has tasked Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe with prioritizing fertilizer distribution, as he takes up his new docket.

Speaking during his swearing-in Friday at State House Nairobi, the head of state directed him to focus on the livestock vaccination initiative.

“And I am sure and confident that the transformation in the agricultural sector that is necessary from enhancing productivity, adding value to what we produce, and finding the routes to market for what we have produced is going to be front and center of your leadership of the team at the Ministry of Agriculture,” he said.

The President further urged Kagwe to ensure the release of tea exports stuck at the port of Mombasa.

“I will look up to you for leadership on how this fertilizer is going to get to every farmer to make sure that we eliminate any impediments, any shortcomings, the correct fertilizer to the correct farmers.,” he said.

Given that tea is one of the main foreign exchange earners in the country, Ruto said that the issues impeding tea exports should be quickly addressed to increase government income earnings through the sector.

“We need to find out what are the issues that are causing the clog up of tea at the bottom of Mombasa. And the good news around that space is that we enhanced our earnings from tea this last year from $180 billion to $210 billion and farmers are expecting us to look at the future,” he noted.

Regarding the nationwide livestock vaccination campaign, the Head of State reaffirmed that farmers will not be forced to allow their animals to be vaccinated.

He however, emphasized the importance of exercise, claiming that it will help Kenya’s livestock industry excel in the international market.

“Making sure that our meat, dairy, and other products also meet the standards that are required. I am very confident that the challenge we’ve had persuading farmers to vaccinate, you have what it takes. You’ve done it before with the vaccinations that were there,” stated Ruto.