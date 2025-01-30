Ruto sends Trump condolence note following midair collision in DC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – President William Ruto has sent a message to US President Donald Trump following the plane crash in Washington, D.C.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the terrible air accident in Washington, D.C,” he said in a brief condolence note.

“May the Almighty give strength to the families, President Donald Trump, and the people of the United States of America during this difficult moment,” Ruto added.

President Ruto was reacting to an American Airlines flight collision with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

The aircraft came down in the Potomac River, with officials confirming the deployment of search and rescue teams to the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that the Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet, which can seat up to 78 people, collided with the helicopter as it was approaching the runway at around 21:00 EST (02:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

FAA said the plane was American Airlines Flight 5342, arriving from Wichita, Kansas.

Takeoffs and landings have been temporarily halted at the airport as emergency personnel respond to the incident, the airport announced in a post on X.

The FAA confirmed that an investigation into the crash is underway.

The Metropolitan Police Department reported that a search and rescue operation is ongoing in the Potomac River, with assistance from multiple agencies.

Local police clarified that the helicopter involved in the crash did not belong to the police department.