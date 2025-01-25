Ruto secures Guinea-Bissau’s backing for Kenya’s AUC candidacy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — President William Ruto has secured Guinea-Bissau’s support for Kenya’s candidacy for the African Union Commission (AUC).

Ruto, who hosting Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embaló for a State Visit that commenced on Saturday, affirmed that the West African leader had committed to campaigning for Raila Odinga.

“I want to thank you most sincerely for supporting Kenya’s candidacy for the African Union Commission, as I informed you last year,” said Ruto.

“I want to recognize your support in not only endorsing Raila Odinga but also canvassing for him in Western Africa.”

The endorsement adds to the growing list of African leaders rallying behind Kenya.

Kenya’s candidate, Raila Odinga, is set to face Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf and Madagascar’s former Foreign Minister Richard Randriamandrato.

The crucial election, scheduled for February, will see African heads of state under the African Union vote for a new AUC chair to replace outgoing Chairman Moussa Faki, whose term is coming to an end.

The former Prime Minister has been intensifying his shuttle diplomacy efforts, engaging African heads of state to garner support for his bid.

Odinga has already secured endorsements from several leaders, while President Ruto has deployed state resources to support the veteran opposition leader in his quest for the AU Chairperson seat.

Kenya’s campaign has gained significant momentum, with multiple African leaders offering their endorsements.

Nairobi is aiming to secure additional endorsements in the final stretch of the race, seeking to strengthen its influence within the African Union.