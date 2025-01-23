Connect with us

Ruto roots for Raila’s AU Comission post bid in Busia trip

Published

BUSIA, Kenya Jan 23 – President William Ruto has once again called on Kenyans to continue supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC).

Speaking during a public rally in Busia Thursday, the President said Odinga’s vast experience, dedication to pan-African ideals and commitment to fostering integration makes him an excellent candidate to lead the African Union Commission.

“Did I not compete against Raila Odinga for presidency? And who is the number one supporter of Raila Odinga’s AU candidature? It is because, Raila Odinga despite our competitiveness he is also my fellow Kenyan and someone who we respect as a leader,” Ruto said

President Ruto explained that Odinga will enable the Kenyan and the African Continent to champion its shared priorities, protect its interests and accelerate Africa’s development agenda.

“We as Kenyans should join hands in supporting Raila as our own because if he wins the seat of AU Chairmanship he will be of service to all Africans and us as Kenyans will be proud to have one of ours showcasing good leadership across our continent Africa,” he stated.

Ruto pointed out that the few people opposing Odinga did not vie for the AUC post.

“Now you hear some people I do not know if they are cursed opposing Raila, now you, you do not want the position, and you did not ask for the position so why are you opposing? Let us pray for some of these people that God helps and forgives them.”

He urged Kenyans not to be divided by hate and tribalism.

