NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto proposes heads of state committee to be overseeing AU institutional reforms

President Ruto indicated that the committee will ensure a sustained momentum, strategic oversight and collective ownership of the reform process.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – President William Ruto is proposing a committee of heads of state to oversee African Union institutional reforms.

Speaking while chairing the meeting in his capacity as the champion for the institutional reforms in the organisation, President Ruto indicated that the committee will ensure a sustained momentum, strategic oversight and collective ownership of the reform process.

“Given that the implementation of reform priorities is a political process, it is my view that the execution should continue to be guided by the head of states and the government, I will propose to the assembly the formation of the committees,” he stated.

The reforms involve revitalizing the structure, functioning, and focus of the African Union Commission, AU organs, and specialized agencies which aim to boost the effectiveness and efficient management of the African Union Programmes.

The President who was appointed to Champion the AU Institutional Reforms has underscored the need for the heads of state to walk in unity and have similar agendas to transform Africa into a competitive continent globally.

“The reforms are fundamental to transform the African Union into a robust institution capable of securing a progressive and united Africa, a prosperous, integrated and globally competitive Africa if we only act with urgency and unity and single minded,’’ he stated.

According to President Ruto, cases of terrorism are rampant in the continent hindering development.

The president proposed the formation of a panel to conduct a comprehensive review of AU peace and security framework and support peace operations.

“The continent is facing unprecedented challenges regarding peace and security, conflict continues to rob Africa of its potential, costing the continent an estimated 18 billion dollars annually and displacing its people,” he stated.

The President also proposed the revitalization of the Africa Union Peace Fund by setting higher finance targets that will be achieved by domestic fund mobilization and strategic partnership which will play a pivotal role.

The Heads of State and Government who were present at the retreat include President John Mahama (Ghana), President Azali Assoumani (Comoros), Prime Minister Taye Atske Selassie (Ethiopia), Umaro Sissoco Embaló (Guinea-Bissau), and the African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat among others.

