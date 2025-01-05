Ruto orders re-opening of schools closed due to banditry in West Pokot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5- President William Ruto has issued a three-month deadline for the re-opening of schools closed last year in Northern Kenya due to escalated insecurity.

Attending an interdenominational service in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet County, the President promised that the National Treasury would disburse funds to facilitate rehabilitation and restoration efforts in the once-troubled region.

President Ruto directed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and his East Africa Community and Special Program counterpart Beatrice Askul to coordinate the exercise.

“We had constructed the schools but the locals had migrated to other regions but before the end of month those who had migrated we will support them to inhabit the region again. So that our children who are squeezed in other school can be transferred,” he averred.

Learning has been adversely affected the education sector in Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, and West Pokot counties with teachers and learners staying away from schools for fear of their lives.

The Head of State revealed affirmative action plans in the education sector spearheaded by the Ministry of Education and Teachers Service to ensure access to education for the region that has been marginalized for decades.

“In the next three months all our schools must be working and all our students must be back to school. When disaster arose even the teachers were transferred to other school but we have agreed with TSC that we put affirmative action in Kerio Valley,” Ruto stated.

Insecurity Situation

Several schools had been closed while those still running had seen student numbers plummet as the bandits did not spare even school-going children.

In December 2024, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) revealed that 13 schools in Baringo, West Pokot, and Turkana counties remain closed due to persistent insecurity caused by banditry.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Ministry confirmed that pupils from the affected schools have been transferred to other institutions to ensure continuity.

Providing an update on Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift, which commenced in February 2023, the Ministry stated that Sh 100 million has been allocated to rehabilitate 34 of the 39 schools previously closed due to violence and displacement caused by banditry.

“The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has played a crucial role in this reconstruction effort and to date, 26 schools have reopened,” the Interior Ministry stated.

MINA further disclosed that renovation works have been completed or are ongoing in 21 schools, with Baringo County bearing the brunt of the disruptions.

Additionally, the Ministry confirmed that no schools were closed in Elgeyo Marakwet County, and all previously shut institutions in Laikipia and Samburu counties are now operational.

As a result of enhanced security measures, approximately 4,000 children have returned to school, according to the Ministry.

It noted that this year’s national exams—the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)—proceeded uninterrupted in the region.

MINA commended the success of the multi-agency security operation, citing significant improvements in the region’s safety.

