Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto launches first-ever sugarcane farmers’ bonus at Mumias Sugar

The head of state said the bonus, the first ever to be paid to sugar cane farmers, demonstrates the successful implementation of reforms being made by his administration to revive the once-thriving sugar sector.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 20 – President Willia Ruto on Monday launched the first-ever sugarcane farmers’ bonus at the Mumias Sugar company.

Speaking to residents there, the head of state said the bonus, the first ever to be paid to sugar cane farmers, demonstrates the successful implementation of reforms being made by his administration to revive the once-thriving sugar sector.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I told you three things that needed to happen! First, we must pay our farmers, then our workers, and lastly our bonuses. With me here today is a Sh150 million cheque to pay the bonus that belongs to you,” he revealed.

Ruto affirmed that the robust reforms being implemented in the once-thriving sugar Sector to benefit farmers are working and have begun to show results.

He observed that the reforms will amplify the sugar sector’s potential to uplift farmers and support thousands of livelihoods across the country.

Ruto noted that previously, most sugar factories in the region were at the verge of collapsing as a result of corruption and poor management.

He assured that the government through the ministry of Agriculture will deliver one million bags of Subsidized fertilizer to Sugarcane farmers this year to boost their outputs.

 The President stated that Kenya is on course to attain surplus sugar production to serve demand in the local market as it targets to commence regional exports of the commodity by 2026.

“With a record 832,000 tonnes of sugar produced last year, Kenya is on course to attaining surplus production and commence regional exports by 2026 turning sugarcane cultivation into a viable and rewarding venture,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ruto assured that the government is keen to ensure farmers and workers are paid on time, and that farmers get bonuses.

 In November last year President William Ruto signed the Sugar Bill 2022 into law as part of the reforms needed to revitalise the sugar sector.

The measures included re-establishment of the Kenya Sugar Board, the creation of the Kenya Sugar Research and Training Institute, and the implementation of the Sugar Development Levy to strengthen the industry by boosting production.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

AU-IBAR launches initiative addressing challenges by pastoral communities

AU-IBAR through APMD Platform aims to enhance livelihoods, bolster economic sustainability and strengthen resilience among Africa’s pastoral communities.

37 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

5 people killed in road accident within Migori

According to Kuria West police commander Reuben Bet, the accident occurred at 8pm at Mabera, along the Migori - Isebania road.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Don’t borrow Moi-regime antics by reviving illegal Mungiki: Gachagua to Ruto

Gachagua, who graced a service in Laikipia County, termed it unfortunate that the ruling coalition had paved the way for the mushrooming of the...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja slams CoB directive for counties to halt bursary programs

Sakaja decried the decision, highlighting its impact on over 124,000 students in Nairobi alone.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges leaders to guide the youth instead of inciting them

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – President William Ruto has urged leaders to stop inciting youth to violence, emphasizing the need to focus on creating...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Third contingent of 200 police officers arrive in Haiti

The mandate of the officers in Haiti is to protect civilians, uphold public order, and assist in the reform and fortification of regional law...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA, ANC merger was to help President Ruto unite Kenya: Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi now says the merger between the Amani National Congress (ANC) and President William Ruto’s...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua accuses govt of Nyeri chaos after Maina Njenga disrupted prayer session

In his X account, the former DP accused the government of causing unwarranted chaos during the event at the Kamukunji stadium in Nyeri.

1 day ago